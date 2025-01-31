BMW’s New 2025 M3 CS Touring Is A Superfast Wagon We Won’t See in Malaysia (Probably)

Enthusiasts in Malaysia who have been hoping to get their hands on the BMW M3 Touring (through official channels anyway) might need to endure disappointed yet again as the high-performance wagon remains out of reach. And now, adding to the heartbreak, BMW has introduced an even hotter version—the M3 CS Touring—which is also seemingly off the table for our market.

We’re not alone, though, as the absence of homologation for the U.S. market means this model won’t be heading there either, making it a rare gem reserved for select regions.

The "CS" (Competition Sport) badge has a long history for the Munich automaker, but this is the first time BMW has applied it to a long-roof model. Positioned between the standard M3 Touring and the more extreme CSL models, the M3 CS Touring blends practicality with heightened performance, creating what could be the ultimate daily-driven sports car.

Visually, the M3 CS Touring distinguishes itself with a more aggressive front fascia, featuring an exclusive blacked-out kidney grille with pretty pronounced red accents, as well as signature yellow-tinted daytime running lights. The lightweight forged wheels—measuring 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear—are available in either matte black or a striking gold bronze finish.

BMW continues the aggressive aesthetic with a standard carbon fiber roof and rear spoiler. Interestingly, unlike the M5 Touring, there is no carbon fiber roof option for this model, whether in standard or CS form. Buyers also get a limited selection of paint options, with just four to choose from: British Racing Green, Laguna Seca Blue, Sapphire Black, and Frozen Solid White.

At the heart of the M3 CS Touring lies BMW’s potent S58 twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre inline-6 engine, now delivering 543hp—an increase of 20hp over the standard M3 Touring. While torque remains unchanged at 650 Nm, the performance gains are evident in its improved acceleration. The car rockets from 0-100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds, making it a tenth of a second quicker than its standard sibling and even matching the newly introduced M5 Touring.

As expected from modern M cars, the CS Touring is equipped with BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system, ensuring optimal traction. However, for those who enjoy a more traditional rear-wheel-drive experience, the system can thankfully be switched to a pure RWD mode, allowing for tail-happy driving dynamics. Power is managed through an 8-speed automatic transmission from ZF, as usual, providing rapid yet smooth shifts.

BMW’s CS models prioritise weight reduction, and the M3 CS Touring follows suit with extensive use of carbon fibre-reinforced polymer (CFRP). The bonnet, front splitter, mirror caps, rear diffuser, and some interior elements all benefit from this lightweight material. Despite these efforts, the wagon is not as aggressively stripped down as a full CSL model. The result? A modest but meaningful weight reduction of 15kg, bringing the total curb weight to 1,850 kg.

While that might still sound hefty (and it is, relative to any M car from 10 years ago or more), it's significantly lighter than the new M5 Touring, which weighs a whopping 625 kg more due to its complex V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The weight-saving measures extend into the cabin, where carbon fibre bucket seats come as standard. These racing-style seats, which are optional in the regular M3 Touring, provide excellent lateral support while reducing weight. Other lightweight elements include carbon fibre shift paddles, trim pieces, and portions of the centre console.

Despite the performance focus, the M3 CS Touring doesn’t skimp on luxury and technology. It retains BMW’s latest iDrive infotainment system, a premium Harman Kardon sound system, and an array of driver-assistance features. However, one notable omission is the standard inclusion of carbon-ceramic brakes—buyers will have to pay extra for step in braking power, though the standard M compound steel rotors still provide impressive stopping power.

BMW has yet to disclose the exact production numbers for the M3 CS Touring, but based on previous CS models, it’s expected to be produced in limited quantities. For reference, the non-Touring M4 CS is capped at 1,700 units, while the previous M3 CS had fewer than 2,000 units.

The new high-performance wagon is likely to follow a similar strategy, making it an exclusive offering. In its home market of Germany, pricing starts at €152,900 (approximately RM704k), making it €6,900 (RM32k) more expensive than a base M5 Touring.

Deliveries for the M3 CS Touring are set to begin in March for markets including Europe, Australia (jealous!), Japan, and South Korea. Unfortunately, neither Malaysia nor North America will be receiving this special edition.

However, BMW has another Competition Sport model in the pipeline—the upcoming M2 CS—which, unlike the M3 CS Touring, is expected to make its way to a broader lineup of countries, to let’s keep our fingers crossed.