Great Wall Motor (GWM) Malaysia recently announced that the highly anticipated Haval H6 Hybrid (HEV) will be entering the market in the third quarter of this year (so, by the end of September), putting a cap on the years-long wait for this C-segment SUV contender to lock horns with the Proton X70 and a newer entrant in the form of the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro.

This news follows an earlier statement from back in May, and as the launch date approaches, GWM has opened the order books for the vehicle having also indicated that the Haval H6 Hybrid will be priced below RM145,000, making it an appealing choice for those seeking an affordable yet advanced hybrid SUV.

As a quick refresher, the Chery Tiggo 7 is offered in a sole variant priced at RM123,800 while the Proton X70 Premium X lists for RM126,800. A RM145k price tag or thereabouts will also put the Haval H6 HEV in contention with the Jaecoo J7, which starts at RM138,800.

Upon its launch, the Haval H6 Hybrid will be the first completely knocked-down (CKD) vehicle from GWM in Malaysia, locally assembled by EPMB at their facility in Melaka. Initially, there was speculation that GWM would offer two variants of the Haval H6 Hybrid in Malaysia—a standard version and a high-spec model. However, recent updates from the company have clarified that only one variant, the Ultra, which is the high-spec version, will be available for purchase locally.

This H6 Hybrid is powered by an impressive electrified powertrain that combines a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder petrol unit with an electric motor. Its combustion engine produces 150PS and 230 Nm of torque while the electric motor, which is integrated into a two-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT), delivers 177 PS and 300 Nm of torque.

The combined output of the H6 Hybrid is a substantial 243 PS and 530 Nm of torque, easily giving it the crown on numbers alone. And unlike other electrified powertrains, the H6’s system is designed to primarily use the electric motor for propulsion, with the petrol engine engaging at higher speeds as needed, kind of like Honda’s i-MMD.

Inside, H6 HEV Ultra is equipped with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen. It’s also equipped with dual-zone climate control, a powered tailgate, a wireless charger, and an eight-speaker audio system, panoramic glass sunroof, head-up display, and a ‘boss seat’ shoulder switch on the front passenger seat.

The Haval H6 Hybrid would also come equipped with a comprehensive suite of active safety and driver assistance features such as autonomous emergency braking (AEB), full-speed adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane change assist. Additionally, there’s 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, a parking assist system, and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

GWM is offering an early-bird booking promotion for the Haval H6 Hybrid. Customers who place a booking with a RM1,000 deposit will receive RM3,000 in exclusive value. Additionally, the vehicle comes with a robust warranty package, including a 10-year or 1,000,000 km vehicle warranty and an eight-year or 1,000,000 km powertrain warranty for its hybrid system, covering the DHT, high voltage battery, cable, and transmission control unit.