Bridgestone to supply tyres for Formula E in 2026

The FIA has named Bridgestone Corporation as the sole tyre supplier for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship starting in the 2026-2027 season.

This new partnership which was announced at the World Moto Sport Council in Baku will see Formula E race cars driving on Bridgestone rubbers until the 2029-2030 season.

It'll be a comeback of epic proportions as the last time Bridgestone had its hands in world championship single-seater racing was at the end of 2010 in Formula 1.

Bridgestone together with the FIA will continue their efforts in developing as well as refining sustainable technology in all stages of Formula E from the production of the race tyres to usage as well as renewable methods.

According to Shu Ishibashi, Global CEO and Representative Executive Officer of Bridgestone Corporation, "I am delighted to be able to announce our return to an FIA World Championship this year as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of our motorsports activities. Carrying on our 60-year legacy in motorsports, we are

very excited about being the FIA’s sole tire supplier for Formula E from the 2026 -2027 season."

"As we face our next stage, Bridgestone aims to evolve sustainable global premium motorsports products with our enduring passion to embrace

the ultimate challenge and to pursue excellence in every moment. The core of our supply arrangement with the FIA will be the expansion and enhancement of “ENLITEN®” tire product technology, enabling “ultimate customization” that we define our “new premium in the EV era”. I am looking forward to starting our activities in the Formula E from 2026 – 2027 season," added Shu Ishibashi.