Bridgestone to supply UiTM’s Eco Photon Solar Racing Team with solar car tires equipped with ENLITEN® technology.

Bridgestone Tyre Sales Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (BSTM) will be supplying the Eco Photon Solar Racing Team from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) with specialized tyres featuring innovative ENLITEN® technology for the 2023 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge (BWSC).

This marks the debut of the ENLITEN® technology in a motorsport competition. The ENLITEN® technology-equipped tyres supplied to the BWSC were designed to meet the demands of the 3,000-kilometer event, including requirements for low rolling resistance, durability, and weight management.

The BWSC poses great challenges for participants. Bridgestone's ENLITEN® technology, which includes 63% recycled and renewable materials, will provide crucial support. The Eco Photon Solar Racing Team, representing Malaysia, is the sole participant from the country in this prestigious event.

A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed on 5 September 2023 sealed the partnership between UiTM and BSTM for this tyre sponsorship.

Managing Director of BSTM, Michael Chung, emphasized, “The BWSC serves as a pivotal platform, converging motorsports and sustainable solutions for the future. This collaboration is not merely a sponsorship, but a testament to our commitment to sustainability and innovation.”

“Keris”, which will be the team’s car, will compete in this event with full support from Bridgestone, which is also celebrating its 60th anniversary of involvement in motorsport activities.