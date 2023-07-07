Bridgestone unveils its most important report yet, The Ishibashi way of the future!

The highly anticipated Bridgestone 3.0 Journey 2023 Integrated Report has just hit the digital shelves, offering a comprehensive and awe-inspiring glimpse into the company's path to becoming a powerhouse.

Under the bold mission of "Serving Society with Superior Quality," Bridgestone kicked off its "third foundation" in 2020, fueled by a vision to deliver social and customer value as a sustainable solutions company by 2050.

The Bridgestone 3.0 Journey 2023 Integrated Report showcases the results of Bridgestone's monumental efforts since 2020 and reveals the roadmap that will guide them toward their momentous 100th anniversary in 2031.

This report is not just about Bridgestone's commitment; it's a rallying cry for all stakeholders to join them on their transformative journey. Shu ISHIBASHI, Bridgestone Global CEO, passionately states, "we hope you will join us on our journey to realize and support a sustainable society while creating new

value".

Let's dive into the highlights of this roadmap report, shall we?

Discover the heart and soul of Bridgestone as they reveal their rich history, daring challenges, and the driving force behind their success—the Bridgestone DNA. Emphasizing a focus on quality, respect for on-site operations, attentive customer support, and an unwavering spirit of innovation, Bridgestone wants to set the stage for its remarkable transformation.

In the report, Bridgestone also unveils its commitment to a sustainable society through its Bridgestone E8 Commitment and the captivating 2030 Long-Term Strategic Aspiration. The report delves deep into the Global CEO commitment, showcasing Bridgestone's unwavering dedication to making the world a better place.

But how does Bridgestone plan to achieve these ambitious goals?

The report provides a progress update on their Mid Term Business Plan (2021-2023), the final year of this exciting phase. It also offers a sneak peek into the planning process for the upcoming Mid Term Business Plan (2024-2026), where Bridgestone's transformation will reach new heights.

The report wants to take everyone on an exploration adventure through its unique Sustainability Business Model. They also want to tell the world about their revolutionary approach to achieving carbon neutrality and a circular economy across the entire value chain.

From tire production and usage to tire renewal and raw materials, Bridgestone is leading the charge towards a nature-positive world, aiming to halt and reverse the loss of natural ecosystems.

But that's not all! Bridgestone's cutting-edge business strategies include their premium tire business and solutions division. The fusion of groundbreaking technologies like ENLITEN® and BCMA redefines the concept of "new premium."

What is ENLITEN® and BCMA?

Bridgestone's eco-friendly and lightweight ENLITEN Technology promises to transform your driving experience.

Based on Bridgestone's internal data, comparing premium summer tires with and without ENLITEN Technology in the same size, these innovative tires improve vehicle handling and driving dynamics by reducing rotating mass. The result? An exhilarating driving experience that will leave you craving more.

With up to 30 per cent lower rolling resistance compared to conventional summer tires, they contribute to a reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions too. And that's not all – these tires are also up to 20 per cent lighter than their counterparts, further conserving fuel, but most importantly, driving pleasure.

Also at the heart of their groundbreaking endeavour lies BCMA (Bridgestone Commonality Modularity Architecture), their base technology for manufacturing and R&D. Together, ENLITEN and BCMA form the dynamic duo that will drive their pursuit of greatness and sustainability.

Of course they love Motorsports, so they shall celebrate it

Bridgestone's devotion to motorsports also takes centre stage as they celebrate their 60th anniversary in style. They want to be part of the evolution of sustainable global motorsport and the birth of a powerful premium brand that sets new standards in the industry.

Bridgestone is also committed to value creation through technology, innovation, and talent strategy. They leave no stone unturned as they tackle global management risks head-on and unleash their intellectual property strategy to stay ahead of the curve.

Last but certainly not least, Bridgestone shines a spotlight on its exceptional ESG

ESG (sustainable activities). The report will help you discover how they want to harmonize with nature, respond to climate-related and nature-related disclosures, and create a safe, secure, and inclusive society that exceeds all expectations.

So, are you ready to embark on this incredible journey with Bridgestone? The Bridgestone 3.0 Journey 2023 Integrated Report awaits you, promising to ignite your passion for sustainability and usher in a new era of excellence.

Visit Bridgestone's official website now to read the full report.