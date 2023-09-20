Brigestone's BATTLAX tires guided YART Yamaha team to victory in the 2023 FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC)

YART Yamaha EWC team secured victory in the 2023 FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC) with the reliable support of Bridgestone tires. This marks the fourth time, and the third consecutive year, that a team equipped with Bridgestone's BATTLAX tires has clinched the EWC title.

Since 2017, Bridgestone has been backing teams in the complete EWC series with BATTLAX tires. Tires which are known for their outstanding grip, durability, and comfortable handling. In the 2023 season, YART Yamaha EWC team displayed good consistency, securing 2nd place in the opening race and 1st place in the second race, setting the stage for their triumph at the Bol d’Or 24-hour endurance race, the series' finale, held in France from September 16-17.

Team Manager of YART Yamaha EWC team, Mandy Kainz, expressed his elation, stating, “I am very pleased and honored to achieve the EWC championship which we have been aiming for with Bridgestone tires. I am so happy for our riders. They have been leading in every single round this year. At Le Mans, we had a problem where we crashed on some oil. Spa was the perfect race for us, even with some issues. We showed such a good pace in Suzuka, but a very minor technical issue meant we missed out on a dream podium. In the Bol d’Or, since it was a tough race for us and we had to be conservative to ensure our bike survived, but we did this to ensure we could finish the race. I was so proud of the riders in Japan, as we were close to retiring, but the boys did not give up and fought back from last position to 22nd. So, for me, our guys are the real heroes and true endurance riders. They always show such amazing fighting spirit, bravery, and determination, and they really deserve it. This championship means a lot to us all, and the whole team has worked so hard, so we will enjoy this feeling and then start thinking about next year and how we can defend our title.”

Bridgestone's Director of Motorsport Division, Tatsuya Uchida, extended congratulations to the team by saying, “I would like to congratulate riders and all of the members of YART Yamaha official EWC team on their EWC title. YART Yamaha official EWC team won the second place in the opening race of Le Mans and the first place in Spa and continued to show high level of teamwork throughout the entire season and deserved to be the champion. Bridgestone is very proud to have contributed to their championship by supplying tires that maximizes the performance of both riders and their bikes, even under the extreme conditions of endurance races. I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to the many motorsports fans who supported us and to all the teams who worked so hard and cooperated in tire development. Bridgestone looks forward to supporting the series champion as a member of their team from the ground up and to taking on the challenge to develop and supply tires with even higher levels of quality and performance next year as well, with our passion to support motorsport.”



