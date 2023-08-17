Buy a Car without Worry with CARSOME's 5-day Money-back Guarantee

Getting your dream car at a bargain is everyone's dream, but what happens if the car that you have just purchased is not as you expected?

There can be a number of reasons why you might want to return the car upon purchase. The vehicle might not be what you initially expected or the monthly expenses might be a bit too much due to unforeseen circumstances or even unexpected changes in life, needs, and more.

For most used car dealers, the process of returning the car after all the processes of purchasing it can be a major headache (and sometimes impossible), but not with CARSOME. Did you know that CARSOME offers a five-day money-back guarantee?

With CARSOME, you can make the purchase relatively worry-free thanks to the five-day money-back guarantee. This further elevates your peace of mind when purchasing any of the CARSOME Certified cars because if you feel that you're not 'one with the car', a refund can be processed if you return it to CARSOME within five days.

As long as the cars have not been modified or altered, travelled more than 300km, slapped with fines or summons, resold or transferred to someone else, getting a refund with no questions asked is indeed possible within five days when you choose CARSOME.

What is the process of the money-back guarantee? Simply contact your CARSOME Consultant or call CARSOME’s hotline at 1-800-82-3388 to request for it.

However, do note that the refunds are subject to compulsory deductions such as insurance premium differential, road tax fee, and financial institution settlement charges, if applicable.

For this very reason, you can peacefully continue on your journey to find the perfect car just for you. With CARSOME constantly updating its inventory for used cars, it will be a breeze for you to find a car that's just right for you.

Apart from the five-day money-back guarantee, CARSOME offers quality assured cars that have gone through the 175-point inspection and refurbishment process over at the CARSOME Certified Lab as well as fixed prices and a one-year extended warranty.

