BYD next stride in Malaysia’s (EV) market will come in form of the introduction of its luxury sub-brand, Denza. This expansion is now set in stone as BYD has officially appointed Sime Darby Auto Imports as the exclusive importer and BYD Malaysia as the authorised distributor for Denza vehicles in the country.

The formal agreement between BYD Auto Industry, Sime Darby Auto Imports, and BYD Malaysia was inked recently, paving the way for Denza to enter Malaysia’s rapidly growing EV market, and likely starting with the D9 - a 3-row luxury MPV that's mostly sold as a fully electric model.

Liu Xueliang, general manager of BYD’s Asia-Pacific Auto Sales Division, expressed his excitement about this new partnership with Sime Darby Auto Imports, emphasising that the introduction of Denza marks a significant milestone for BYD in its efforts to expand its EV offerings in Southeast Asia.

He went on to highlight BYD’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation, stating that the company is proud to introduce its advanced EV technology to Malaysia, noting that the increasing demand for sustainable mobility in the country presents an ideal opportunity for BYD to bring its premium technology and features to Malaysian drivers.

Finally, Liu also pointed out that Denza aims to redefine the premium EV experience in Malaysia. The brand’s vehicles are designed to provide a superior driving experience through state-of-the-art technology and cutting-edge features, setting new benchmarks for the country’s EV market. With Denza, BYD hopes to elevate the overall customer experience, aligning with the growing trend of eco-friendly and sustainable transportation options.

Meanwhile, Dennis Ho, managing director of assembly and strategic businesses at Sime Darby Motors, echoed Liu’s sentiments, saying that the signing of the agreement signifies an important milestone in Sime Darby’s ongoing partnership with BYD. By bringing Denza into Malaysia, Ho believes that Sime Darby will play a crucial role in accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in the country.

As mentioned, the D9 is expected to be the first Denza model to debut in Malaysia, with its launch anticipated in the first quarter of 2025. This all-electric luxury MPV was initially introduced in 2022 and made its way to Hong Kong in June of this year. Shortly after, a Denza D9 was spotted in Malaysia in July, spurring interest and speculation about its upcoming release.

The Denza D9 is available in both battery-electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains, though the fully electric version is expected to be the brand’s flagship (and debut) model when it does arrive in Malaysia.

While it remains unclear whether the Malaysian market will see the D9 in two-wheel drive or all-wheel drive form, the base model of the Denza D9 electric features a front-mounted electric motor that produces 313 PS and 360 Nm of torque (same as the BYD Seal Premium, by the way), allowing the MPV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.5 seconds. The vehicle has an impressive range of up to 620 km, according to China’s more generous CLTC testing standard, thanks to its 103.36kWh battery.

For those seeking more power, the all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant adds a rear motor that boosts the combined output to 374PS and 470Nm, trimming the 0-100 km/h time down to 6.9 seconds, though it would be odd for the average MPV driver to really care about acceleration.

Given the more juice-hungry setup, the AWD version has a slightly reduced range of 600 km (CLTC) while drawing from that same lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, one that supports DC fast charging at speeds of up to 166 kW.

If you were wondering, the Denza D9 is sold with a plug-in hybrid powertrain (DM-i), featuring a 1.5-litre turbocharged inline-four engine paired with a powerful electric motor. Despite BYD’s interest in introducing plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) to Malaysia, it is unlikely that the hybrid version of the D9 will be available immediately due to the current lack of tax incentives for hybrids in the country.