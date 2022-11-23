Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Electric Vehicle EV
  4. BYD Atto 3 EV Malaysian grand launch happening 9-11 December

BYD Atto 3 EV Malaysian grand launch happening 9-11 December

Electric Vehicle EV
 | 

BYD Atto 3 EV Malaysian grand launch happening 9-11 December

We finally have an official launch date for the highly-anticipated BYD Atto 3 EV folks, and it's going to happen from 9-11 December 2022.

The BYD - Sime Darby Motors Malaysia official Facebook page recently made the announcement regarding its upcoming EV offering and its first official public appearance will take place at Bandar Malaysia. It also seems that it's open for members of the public, but you'll need to RSVP quickly as spots are limited.

Estimated price from RM150,000

byd atto 3 ev suv price specs malaysia

Reliable sources have indicated that the BYD Atto 3 EV compact SUV's price is estimated between RM150,000 to RM170,000. That'll certainly attract a much larger group of people to switch over to the EV side, especially when the official launch of the GWM Ora Good Cat is also just around the corner.

Going back to the BYD Atto 3, it is said that there will be two different variants within that price point, but both will come with the same front-mounted electric motors producing 210hp and 310Nm of torque.

The biggest difference between the two is the battery capacity - a 49.92kWh unit for the base model and a 60.49kWh battery pack for the 'atas' variant. The former offers an all-electric NEDC range of 410km while the latter grants a much less range anxiety-inducing 480km, also NEDC.

If you're interested to check out the all-new BYD Atto 3 here in Malaysia, register by clicking HERE.

Related Tags
BYD BYD Malaysia BYD Sime Darby Motors Malaysia BYD Atto 3 BYD Atto 3 EV BYD EV Malaysia
Print
Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party