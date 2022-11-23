BYD Atto 3 EV Malaysian grand launch happening 9-11 December

We finally have an official launch date for the highly-anticipated BYD Atto 3 EV folks, and it's going to happen from 9-11 December 2022.

The BYD - Sime Darby Motors Malaysia official Facebook page recently made the announcement regarding its upcoming EV offering and its first official public appearance will take place at Bandar Malaysia. It also seems that it's open for members of the public, but you'll need to RSVP quickly as spots are limited.

Estimated price from RM150,000

Reliable sources have indicated that the BYD Atto 3 EV compact SUV's price is estimated between RM150,000 to RM170,000. That'll certainly attract a much larger group of people to switch over to the EV side, especially when the official launch of the GWM Ora Good Cat is also just around the corner.

Going back to the BYD Atto 3, it is said that there will be two different variants within that price point, but both will come with the same front-mounted electric motors producing 210hp and 310Nm of torque.

The biggest difference between the two is the battery capacity - a 49.92kWh unit for the base model and a 60.49kWh battery pack for the 'atas' variant. The former offers an all-electric NEDC range of 410km while the latter grants a much less range anxiety-inducing 480km, also NEDC.

If you're interested to check out the all-new BYD Atto 3 here in Malaysia, register by clicking HERE.