BYD Dolphin Malaysia launch imminent, camo'd unit seen around KL

Excitement is building among Malaysian EV enthusiasts as sightings of a camouflaged unit of the highly anticipated BYD Dolphin have been reported around Kuala Lumpur.

Speculations are rife that the launch of BYD's latest electric vehicle (EV) in Malaysia is imminent, marking a significant step forward in the country's growing EV market.

While details about the exact version of the Dolphin remain closely guarded secrets, automotive enthusiasts and industry experts are eagerly anticipating its arrival. The camouflaged unit spotted on the roads of Kuala Lumpur has only added to the intrigue, leaving onlookers guessing about its unique features and performance capabilities.

The potential of the BYD Dolphin in the EV market is generating significant buzz, and for good reason - this five-door hatchback is poised to become the Perodua Myvi of the electric vehicle world, offering a compelling value proposition that could make it a game-changer.

Despite its affordable price tag, the BYD Dolphin packs a punch in terms of performance and driving range. In its highest form, the Chinese EV can accelerate from 0 to 50 km/h in just 4 seconds, proving that you don't need to compromise on speed and power in an affordable EV. Furthermore, when driven sensibly, the Dolphin can travel an impressive 401 kilometres on a single charge, making it a practical option for daily commuting and beyond.

Under the hood, the Dolphin is equipped with a single electric motor capable of producing 174 horsepower and 290 Nm of torque. This motor draws power from BYD's cutting-edge Blade lithium metal phosphate (LFP) battery, boasting a capacity of 44.9 kWh. Surprisingly, the 94k yuan (RM59k) variant we mentioned earlier is actually one of the higher-spec models available in China, with other versions offered at even lower prices.

The more affordable versions of the Dolphin come with a slightly less powerful motor, offering 94 horsepower and 180 Nm of torque. However, the performance remains impressive, achieving a 0-50 km/h acceleration in just 4 seconds. The base variant, while having similar power to the mid-level Dolphin, features a reduced battery capacity of 30.7 kWh, resulting in a range of approximately 300 kilometres.

Charging the Dolphin is also a breeze. The top and mid-level variants can accept fast DC charging of up to 60 kW, while the base variant can handle up to 40 kW. With fast DC charging, the Dolphin can go from 30% to 80% battery capacity in just 30 minutes, making it convenient for quick top-ups during longer journeys. When using an AC charger, the Dolphin can be fully charged in six hours and 25 minutes.

With its impressive performance, long driving range, and affordable pricing, the BYD Dolphin has the potential to become the go-to EV for the masses. If BYD can manage to keep the prices below the RM100k mark for the lower-spec variants, it could mark a turning point in the adoption of EVs among Malaysian consumers.

The arrival of the BYD Dolphin is expected to stir up the EV market, providing consumers with another affordable option in the segment.

BYD's commitment to innovation and its strong global presence bode well for the success of the Dolphin in Malaysia. As the world transitions towards a more sustainable future, EVs are poised to become the primary mode of transportation, and the BYD Dolphin is set to play a significant role in shaping Malaysia's EV landscape.