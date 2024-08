BYD has revealed some update to its Seal electric sedan for the 2025 model year, with the refreshed version set to debut on August 8. While the changes to the car's exterior are relatively minor, its tech enhancements go a bit deeper with the most prominent addition being the roof-mounted lidar sensor, which is expected to boost the car's ADAS and semi-autonomous capability.

The 2025 Seal will also sport a new light purple exterior finish and a red BYD logo on the rear boot lid. It will also continue to be available in three variants for the domestic market with the entry-level standard-range RWD featurering a 228 hp (170 kW) electric motor driving the rear wheels, which marks an increase in power compared to the 201 hp (150 kW) Dynamic Standard Range variant, not available outside China. This version is equipped with a 61.4 kWh Blade lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery.

The mid-tier Extended Range single-motor rear-wheel-drive variant maintains its 308 hp (230 kW) and 360 Nm output similar to the base variant in Malaysia. However, the 2025 model sees a slight reduction in (usable?) battery capacity to 80.64 kWh from the previous 82.5 kWh.

North of this, the top-tier Performance AWD variant continues to impress with its dual-motor powertrain with the front motor delivers 215 hp and 310 Nm of torque and the rear motor serving up 308 hp and 360 Nm for a combined 523 hp (390 kW) and 670 Nm of torque.

More significant changes can be found in the Seal's interior, one of the most noticeable being the new four-spoke steering wheel, which now features fewer gloss black control buttons, replaced by satin-finish ones.

The updated 2025 Seal also introduces a Coral Orange cabin upholstery colour option that extends to the steering wheel, lower dashboard, seats, door panels, and center console. Another notable interior change is the replacement of traditional dashboard air vents with concealed units, creating a sleeker look, at the possible expense of function.

Its dashboard now appears as one continuous screen, integrating a digital instrument cluster with a wave pattern graphic in front of the passenger.

The central infotainment touchscreen remains a prominent feature, retaining its 15.6-inch size, though we have to admit to preferring the previous layout for its added straightforwardness.

Most prominent among its tech upgrades is its upgrade to an 800V electric architecture, doubling the current model's 400V, and expected to increase driving range and efficiency. We also hope that the updated car will be offered with at least 11kW AC charging when it does arrive in Malaysia.

The aforementioned new roof-mounted lidar sensor will significantly improve the car's autonomous driving capabilities, though the material benefits of this has yet to be fully explained by the automaker. We'll have more coverage on that as the new Seal receives its full premiere in the coming days.