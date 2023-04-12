BYD's EV supercar is so good, it can drive with only three wheels!

At the start of the year, BYD launched its premium EV brand called YangWang, and today, they've showcased something particularly interesting about the YangWang U9 EV supercar.

Having made its first official public appearance at the Shanghai Auto Show, YangWang decided that the best way to showcase the U9's superior capabilities is via its next-generation and super advanced suspension system dubbed ‘Disus-X’.

The first few seconds of the video might seem a bit quirky and weird as the YangWang U9 appeared on the stage twerking, dancing, and bouncing away even at a standstill. There was even a moment when the car literally jumped with all four wheels lifted from the ground.

This is all possible thanks to the brand's 'Disus-X' suspension system, which is a combination of YangWang's three key intelligent body control systems that grant crazy movements for the supercar's vertical, lateral, and longitudinal motion control.

These systems are:

Intelligent Damping Body Control System (Disus-C)

Intelligent Hydraulic Body Control System (Disus-P)

Intelligent Air Body Control System (Disus-A)

If a dancing and jumping EV supercar isn't enough to convince, YangWang also showcased the U9's ability to be driven with just three wheels. The same advanced suspension system is able to hold up the corner of the supercar without the wheel and drive along without the brake rotor making contact with the road.

Of course, this feature is there should there be an emergency with one of the wheels. With that being said, the YangWang U9 comes packing with a claimed 1,100hp and 1,280Nm of torque which allows it to push from 0-100km/h in just two seconds. When driven sensibly, one will most likely get an EV range of around 700km per charge.