BYD Seal Malaysia Expected Price From RM181,000 & Launch Date

BYD Seal is set to enter the Malaysia EV market as early as January 2024, with an estimated price starting from RM181k, slightly lower than the standard Tesla Model 3 Highland.

It's been a good run for BYD ever since the launching of BYD Atto 3 in Malaysia and they were able to garner 1,000 units of booking in just 10 days. It was an unexpected result for this B-Segment battery electric compact crossover SUV, possibly due to its affordable price, good battery range, and high safety standards from BYD's blade battery technology. Then comes the BYD Dolphin, launched in July 2023 as one of the cheapest EVs in Malaysia from RM100k.

The presence of Dolphin and Atto 3 in Malaysia has gotten people wondering - will BYD bring their Seal, the archrival of Tesla Model 3 Highland, into Malaysia? Based on what we saw during the preview of the Seal in BYD Malaysia's 1st Anniversary celebration in early December 2023, the answer is almost certainly Yes.

BYD Seal Price in Malaysia

The BYD Seal price in Malaysia is predicted to be around RM181,000 for the base variant and up to RM224,000 for its range-topping variant. It should be around this price range, positioning above the BYD Atto 3 extend-range spec at RM168,000 and within the range of the base specification Tesla Model 3 Highland starting at RM189,000.

BYD Seal Malaysia Launch Date

The BYD Seal release date is expected to be in Q1 2024 or could be as soon as January 2024 if we are lucky. On the other side of the fence, our neighbors Singapore, Thailand, and Australia have already gotten their Seal in 2023 and we are excited to have one on our 'porch' real soon.

BYD Seal Malaysia Specs

Based on the specs of the BYD Seal released in Thailand, it is safe to say that we will be seeing the same 3 variants coming into our country. Below are the expected BYD Seal Malaysia specifications:

BYD Seal Dynamic RWD

BYD Seal Premium RWD

BYD Seal Performance AWD

All variants are equipped with a front Double Wishbone suspension and a rear Multi-link (5 links) suspension system, keeping the car ride smooth and comfortable, yet agile. For camping lovers, we heard you! The BYD Seal does come with a Vehicle to Load (V2L) function which can support up to 3 kW.

BYD Seal Dynamic RWD Specifications

The base variant of all three BYD Seal variants is the Dynamic RWD with 61.44 kWh LFP Blade battery capacity. The single rear-mounted 203 HP/310 NM electric motor can provide a max driving range of 510 km or 460 km in the NEDC and WLTP cycles respectively. The Dynamic spec supports 7 kW AC charging capabilities, the same for the Premium and Performance variants, while DC charging is at 110 kW. The wheels are equipped with an 18-inch alloy rim together with 225/50 tyres, combined with front-ventilated disc brakes attached to a floating caliper, and rear-ventilated disc brakes.

BYD Seal Premium RWD Specifications

Coming up next is the Premium RWD with a bigger 82.56 kWh LFP Blade battery capacity. It is also a rear-mounted electric motor but this time, it can generate a more powerful 313HP and 360NM of torque. The max driving range is 650 km in the NEDC and 570 km in the WLTP. Charging capabilities are 7 kW for AC and 110 kW for DC charging. The wheels are slightly wider and larger than the Dynamic RWD variant with 19-inch alloy rims with 235/45 tyre profile. The brake system is different as well with front-ventilated and drilled disc brakes, fixed brake calipers, and rear-ventilated disc brakes.

BYD Seal Performance AWD Specifications

The top-of-the-line Performance AWD spec is predicted to be priced at RM224,000 or slightly more. Equipped with a dual-motor system for all-wheel-drive capability, it utilizes the same 82.56 kWh battery, producing an impressive output of 530 HP/670 Nm and boasting a range of up to 580 km in the NEDC or 520 km in the WLTP. Charging capabilities are the same as the Premium RWD variant with 7 kW AC and DC charging at 150 kW. Braking systems are the same as Premium, but on the other hand, this top variant has been equipped with additional Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) adaptive shock absorbers. As claimed by BYD, these absorbers are designed to hug corners with ease, providing a high-quality and comfortable ride.

BYD Seal Malaysia Interior

Step inside the Seal and you'll be greeted by their signature rotating touchscreen infotainment system that supports both wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity. The screen size is 15.6-inch with a high-definition resolution of 1920 x 1080, as well as a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel and a heads-up display on the driver's side. The car also comes with a 12-speaker Class-HiFi customized Dynaudio surround sound system, keyless entry and start, ventilated and heated driver or passenger-powered seats, dual-zone air-conditioning, and lastly an NFC card that opens the door and starts the car.

Another highlight is the Seal's "Heart of the Ocean" - not the one tossed into the Atlantic Ocean by a 100-year-old. We're referring to the BYD Seal's Crystal gearshift lever. According to BYD, the outstanding and elegant Crystal gearshift lever is inspired by water droplets, which suits the interior's overall ocean theme. The push start button, power mode selection, air conditioning, and audio control are conveniently placed around the lever, ensuring the driver's easy access to these common functions.

BYD Seal Malaysia Colour

There is no confirmation on the color options for the BYD Seal that will be introduced in Malaysia, however, looking at the options given in Thailand and Singapore, we should be getting the same 4 colours such as Polar White, Cosmos Black, Atlantis Grey, and Arctic Blue.

Arctic Blue appears to be the default BYD color, easily recognizable from a distance, while some claim that the Polar White gives the Seal a resemblance to a Model 3 at a glance. However, the BYD Seal in black color, we must say, imparts a more furious and menacing appearance, as if it could devour more than just fish and squid.

BYD Seal Malaysia Electric Range

Looking at the specs provided by Sime Darby during the preview night, different variants offer different driving max ranges. Below is the max electric range of each variant:

BYD Seal Dynamic RWD max range: 510 km in the NEDC and 460 km in the WLTP

BYD Seal Premium RWD max range: 650 km in the NEDC and 570 km in the WLTP

BYD Seal Performance AWD max range: 580 km in the NEDC and 520 km in the WLTP

BYD Seal Malaysia Dimension

Below is the BYD Seal's dimension:

Wheelbase: 2,920 mm (115-inch)

Length: 4,800 mm (189-inch)

Width: 1,875 mm (73.8-inch)

Height: 1,460 mm (57.5-inch)

Curb weight: 1,885–2,150 kg

BYD Seal Malaysia 0 to 100

The BYD Seal's top speed is up to 180km/h only (110mph), and its 0 to 100 km/h clocked at 7.5 seconds for the Dynamic RWD variant, 5.9 seconds for the Premium RWD variant, and 3.8 seconds for the Performance AWD variant.

So what do you think about the BYD Seal? Does it have what it takes to take on the Tesla Model 3? Stay tuned to our Carlist.my news and Wapcar.my for more updates, thoughts, and reviews about BYD Seal.

Not a fan of sporty EV cars or prefer cheaper options of BYD's latest models? Check out our list of New and Used BYD cars right here!