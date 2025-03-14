BYD Sime Motors introduces comprehensive full package BYD Atto 3 Ultra, priced at RM123,888, 1k early birds promotions available

BYD Sime Motors, the official distributor of BYD cars in Malaysia, today unveiled the BYD Atto 3 Ultra, which priced at RM123,800.



Managing Director Southeast Asia, Sime Motors, Jeffrey Gan, commented: “The BYD Atto 3 has transformed Malaysia's EV landscape, making electric mobility more accessible and practical.

He also added with the strong record as the best selling EV model in Malaysia, BYD Atto 3 will still remain as top choice among EV buyers.



Managing Director of BYD Malaysia,Eagle Zhao, added: “BYD is committed to delivering world-class EV technology to Malaysian customers.

Comprehensive After-Sales Support

BYD Sime Motors ensures a seamless ownership experience with strong after-sales support:



Extensive Service Network: With 35 BYD outlets nationwide, including in the East Coast and East Malaysia, BYD owners can enjoy greater accessibility to professional servicing and technical support.



Low Maintenance Costs: EV ownership with BYD Atto 3 offers significantly lower maintenance costs compared to traditional combustion vehicles. On average, BYD ATTO 3 can be almost half the maintenance cost of some ICE SUVs.



Customer Experience: Long-term BYD Atto 3 owners have expressed high satisfaction with the BYD Atto 3’s efficiency, durability, and performance.

Enhanced Key Features of the BYD Atto 3 Ultra:



Advanced Technology: A Digital Key (NFC) allows drivers to unlock and start their vehicle seamlessly with a tap of their smartphone or compatible device. Additionally, the Bluetooth Key function allows access through the BYD app without requiring internet connectivity, ensuring uninterrupted convenience.

Interior Design Update: Bold all-black interior, designed to harmonize with the vehicle’s exterior color for a seamless and premium aesthetic. Yellow contrast stitching replaces the previous red, adding a sportier touch.

Ventilated Front Seats: Upgraded for enhanced comfort, keeping the driver and front passenger cool and refreshed, especially in Malaysia’s warm climate.



Stylish Exterior Design: A new stylish rim design further elevates the vehicle's sleek yet bold presence on the road, complementing its aerodynamic profile and reinforcing its contemporary appeal.

BYD Atto 3 Ultra Specifications

Specifications BYD Atto 3 Ultra 0-100 km/h 7.3 seconds Driving Range (NEDC) 480 km Maximum Power (kW) 150 Maximum Torque (N.m) 310 Battery Capacity (kWh) 60.48 Gross Vehicle Mass (kg) 2,160 Exterior Color Options Ski White Harbour Grey Cosmos Black Interior Color Black seats with yellow stitching

The Ultra Launch Package for the First 1,000 Customers

To offer even greater value, BYD Sime Motors is introducing an exclusive early bird promotion for the first 1,000 customers of the BYD Atto 3 Ultra. This one-of-a-kind early bird promotion is a carefully designed package to provide maximum savings and long-term benefits for customers.

BYD Atto 3 Ultra – The Ultra Launch Package include:



-Save & Charge RM5,000 Cash Rebate

-8 Years Service Package (worth RM4,888)

-Free 7kW Wall Charger (worth RM3,699)

-A Complimentary V2L Adaptor (worth RM988)

-A Complimentary Type 2 Cable (worth RM 1,796)

-A Complimentary Unlimited Internet for 2 years

-Comprehensive Warranty Package with Terms and Conditions Apply