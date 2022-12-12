BYD to open 40 showrooms in Malaysia by 2024, starting with TREC KL

Sime Darby Motors is looking at opening over 40 BYD showrooms here in Malaysia by 2024.

This gigantic plan was announced during the launch of the brand's first and highly-anticipated EV SUV model, the BYD Atto 3. An investment amount of RM500 million will be utilised to expand the brand's presence here in Malaysia, starting with its first showroom at TREC KL, Jalan Tun Razak.

Three more in H1 2023, 20 by the end of 2023?

While the first BYD showroom at TREC is scheduled to start its operations sometime this month, three more will pop up across Peninsular Malaysia - Ara Daramansara, Penang, and Johor. These will all start to operate within the first half of 2023.

What's even more amazing is the fact that BYD and Sime Darby Motors are also planning to shoot the number of showrooms to 20 by the end of 2023 with support from dealer partners. It's not an easy feat to pull off but if the BYD Atto 3 can do well here in the Malaysian market, it's plausible, to say the least.

Over 40 showrooms in 2024

If that's not enough to show BYD's commitment to take over the EV segment here in Malaysia, they're looking to double the number of showrooms in 2024. That's over 40 BYD showrooms to cater to those who are interested in the BYD Atto 3, as well as the BYD Seal and Dolphin.

The Seal is regarded as a true contender to the models offered by Tesla whereas the Dolphin has a much higher success rate as it might just be the first EV that'll be sold in Malaysia under the RM100,000 mark. If there is any indicator on the question of pricing to make EVs desirable to the mass market, it's definitely under RM100k.