400 km Range In 5 mins, BYD Debuts 1 Megawatt Charging Tech on Han L & Tang L

The routinely long waits at electric vehicle (EV) charging stations could soon be a thing of the past thanks to a groundbreaking development from automotive giant BYD with the Chinse company unveiling its latest EV architecture, the Super E-Platform, which supposedly promises to make charging an electric vehicle as quick and convenient as refuelling a traditional petrol or diesel car.

Of course, while the technology does hold plenty of potential, it would need an even bigger leap infrastructure to realise this promise.

First of all, the Super E-Platform is built on a cutting-edge 1000V architecture, surpassing the 800-volt technology found in some current BYD models and other cars such as the Porsche Taycan and those built on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform.

400km After 5 Minutes Of Charging

With this innovation, the newest line of BYD cars utilising the platform can support an ultra-fast direct current (DC) charging rate of up to 1000kW, or 1 megawatt (MW), representing a significant jump from the capabilities of existing high-voltage EVs, which can charge at a maximum of 350kW (again, provided the right infrastructure is available).

In contrast, the BYD Seal, which is currently available in markets many export markets, Malaysia included, still operates on a 400-volt platform and maxes out at 150kW for its DC rapid charge input.

Although no commercial chargers currently provide a full 1000kW charge rate, BYD has announced plans to deploy over 4,000 ultra-fast charging stations across China, an investment that is expected to complement the rollout of the Super E-Platform and support the next generation of fast-charging EVs.

This move is particularly noteworthy, as most BYD owners in China currently rely on third-party charging networks. By establishing its own ultra-fast charging ecosystem, BYD aims to enhance the ownership experience and reduce dependency on external providers.

According to BYD CEO Wang Chuanfu, just a 5-minute charge at 1000kW can add an astonishing 400km of range, equating to over one kilometre of range gained per second of charging, making this the closest EV technology has come to matching the refuelling speed of traditional petrol or diesel vehicles.

BYD conducted tests on its new Han L electric sedan, and results showed that just five minutes on a 1MW charger provided an additional 470 kilometers (292 miles) of driving range. However, given the current lack of 1000kW chargers and vehicles capable of utilising this rate, widespread adoption of this technology is still very much in the horizon.

Expanding EV Lineup

The Super E-Platform is set to debut in two new BYD models—the Han L sedan and the Tang L SUV. Orders for both vehicles have already opened in China, with competitive pricing and impressive performance figures.

The Han L starts at 270,000 yuan (about RM165k) and features a 670hp rear electric motor paired with an 83.2kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. For those seeking even more power, an all-wheel-drive variant with an insane 1,086hp output and an incredible 0-100 km/h sprint time of just 2.7 seconds is available for 350,000 yuan (about RM336k). Interestingly, the base Han L is priced slightly higher than BYD’s range-topping Seal, which starts at 239,800 yuan (or about RM230k) in Chinese markets.

Meanwhile, the seven-seat Tang L SUV shares the same motor configurations as the Han L but is equipped with a larger 100.5kWh battery. Pricing for the Tang L starts at 280,000 yuan (about RM268k) and goes up to 360,000 yuan (RM345k), depending on the chosen variant.

BYD’s Future Beyond China Comes Into Focus

BYD’s latest innovations are part of a broader strategy to close the gap with Tesla, the global EV market leader. The company sold 1.76 million cars in 2024, just behind Tesla’s 1.79 million. However, 90% of BYD’s sales have been within China, driven largely by its popular hybrid models.

Beyond fast-charging technology, BYD has also introduced a roof-mounted drone launcher compatible with all its vehicles. Developed in collaboration with DJI, this innovative feature allows drones to take off and land while the car is moving at speeds of up to 25 km/h.

Despite BYD’s ambitious advancements, it may be some time before the Super E-Platform vehicles and their supporting infrastructure reach markets outside China. The introduction of 1MW-capable chargers in international regions will depend on local infrastructure development and regulatory approvals.

For now, BYD’s latest breakthroughs position the company at the forefront of EV technology, pushing the industry closer to achieving parity with conventional fuel-powered vehicles. As the automaker continues to expand its global presence, it remains to be seen how quickly these innovations will spread beyond China’s borders.