Calling all drivers: Join us at CarTell Gymkhana Volume 5 next weekend on October 21st!

Join us to participate in challenging yet balanced gymkhana course offers a great chance for you to assess your driving skills as well as to show off your vehicle in all its dynamic glory, or simply just to enjoy the open space with fellow car enthusiasts.

Volume 5 marks the third edition of the CarTell Gymkhana in 2023 and our fifth one overall. It's an opportunity to hone and/or showcase your driving prowess, even if it's just for your own satisfaction.

Like all preceding outings of the CarTell Gymkhana, this one will be just as professionally organised and supported by like-minded car aficionados who share your passion for driving and grass-roots motorsports.

Taking place from 9 am to 4 pm on Saturday, October 21st, CarTell Gymkhana Volume 5 will be held at Aylezo Speedway in Putra Park, Glenmarie Shah Alam, Selangor.

It's the perfect setting to test the limits of your car and gain a deeper appreciation for its capabilities, as well as your ability to control it. If this sounds like your kind of thing, you can register for your car to participate at this link: https://carl.st/gymkhanavol5fb

The course is challenging yet easy to follow, rewarding drivers who are quick to respond, understand the nuances of their car, and have a deft touch in balancing grip and grunt. Speed often triumphs over sheer power, resulting in a diverse range of cars, from budget-friendly to high-performance, all with an equal shot at posting the fastest times.

Seriously, don’t be dissuaded if your car doesn’t fit the normal mould of an ‘enthusiast car’. All types of vehicles are welcome to join in the fun!

We're thrilled to announce that UMW Grantt Lubricants is once again proudly sponsoring this event, demonstrating their continued and unwavering support for the local motorsports community and the CarTell Gymkhana series specifically.

Naturally, there are exciting prizes up for grabs in two competition categories, generously provided by UMW Grantt Lubricants:

Showroom+: Tailored for those who wish to exhibit their unaltered production cars with limited aesthetic enhancements permitted.

Prepared: Tailored for dedicated competitors with purpose-built racing vehicles, typically equipped with extensive modifications aimed at gaining a competitive advantage. These enhancements may encompass aftermarket racing seats, adjustable coil-over suspensions, custom exhaust systems, and high-performance 200TW tires or better.

The standard entry fee for the car competition is RM150, but members of the CarTell community on Facebook, organised by Carlist, can take advantage of a significant discount, reducing the fee to just RM60.

This is a call to all drivers, young or old - whether you're a car enthusiast, an average car owner, or just someone seeking a weekend of automotive enjoyment - you are welcome to attend as spectators at no charge.

Aside from the main event spectacle, CarTell Gymkhana Volume 5 promises a variety of activities and promotions. Furthermore, our venue Aylezo Speedway provides ample open space, refreshment options, and more, making this Gymkhana event more well-rounded in terms of convenience and amenities.

