Car caught on fire at Penang Bridge toll plaza, no casualties reported

A family of four consisting of a couple and their two children were involved in a vehicle fire yesterday (4 May 2023) at the Penang Bridge toll plaza.

Lucky to escape their burning Perodua Alza without any casualties, the family was able to save themselves as soon as they detected that their vehicle was on fire.

The Penang Fire and Rescue Department acted on the emergency call at 2.44 pm and dealt with the vehicle fire as soon as they arrived on the scene. Unfortunately, 95% of the car was reported to be burnt but on the good side, the family escaped relatively unharmed.

While the cause of the fire is still being investigated as we speak, comments on social media indicated that it might have been triggered when the car came into contact with a package that contained highly-flammable chemicals which allegedly dropped from another vehicle in front of the Perodua Alza.

It was also mentioned in one of the comments on social media that the vehicle owner is currently being assisted by the vehicle's brand sales representative in Juru for matters concerning the emergency situation, including insurance claims.