​​​​​​​Carlist.my Weekly Automotive Roundup: Key events in Malaysia's auto industry - first EV MPV in Malaysia launched to be followed by first ever EV pickup truck. 

Hey guys, welcome to Carlist.my Weekly Automotive Roundup. We are back to fill you in with some news you may have missed. This past week has been great as we were introduced to the first ever electric MPV in Malaysia by Maxus and Proton’s been in the news a lot lately. Hint: It’s not really about the new S70 sedan.

But apart from that, many other things went down in Malaysia's automotive sector that you should know. So, let's recap the events of last week.

Malaysia’s first electric MPV, Maxus Mifa 9 launched - starts from RM 270k!

Maxus launched the Maxus Mifa 9, the nation's fully-electric MPV! This model is priced at RM 269,888 for the Luxury variant and RM 289,888 for the Premium.

The Maxus Mifa 9 offers an 8-year or 200,000 km battery warranty and a 5-year or 100,000 km bumper-to-bumper warranty. As a special offer, the first 100 Mifa 9 buyers will receive a complimentary 22 kWh AC Charger.

The Mifa 9 is powered by a 90 kWh battery and can produce a range of up to….

Read more here

Maxus T90 previewed: Malaysia's first electric pickup truck will be officially launched by year end

Weststar Group made history with the launch of Malaysia's first electric MPV, the Maxus Mifa 9, and not only that, they previewed an electric pickup truck, the Maxus T90 EV.

Expected to hit the market by late 2023, the T90 EV will be the first electric pickup truck in the Malaysian market. This timeline indicates that Maxus has successfully completed JPJ testing and certification in Malaysia.

While pricing remains undisclosed, being an electric vehicle grants it tax exemptions. The estimated cost will be around….

Read more here

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Coupe launched!

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has unveiled the GLC 300 4MATIC Coupé, the latest addition to their lineup. The luxury SUV is priced at RM469,888. This luxury SUV promises a refined driving experience

The GLC 300 4MATIC Coupé is equipped with a M254 2.0L engine paired with a 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission, delivering 258hp & 400 Nm. Additionally, the 48-volt mild hybrid system provides an extra power output of….

Read more here



2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE53 4Matic+ Coupe launched - RM 874k!

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia introduces the upgraded Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe, the high-performance version of the C167 GLE Coupe. This fully-imported Coupe is priced at RM873,888.

The 3.0-liter turbocharged engine, coupled with a nine-speed AMG Speedshift TCT 9G automatic transmission and AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive, delivers 435 PS and 560 Nm. The 48-volt mild-hybrid system adds an extra….

Read more here



All-new 2023 Hyundai Tucson CBU launched in Malaysia - priced from RM 159k - RM 195k

Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) has launched the all-new 2023 Hyundai Tucson for Malaysian market in three front-wheel drive variants:

2.0 Lite – RM 158,888

1.6T Plus – RM 178,888

1.6T Max – RM 195,888

Customers who book before December 31, 2023, will receive a complimentary extended warranty (5 years or 300,000 km) and a free service package (3 years or 50,000 km).

Read more here



Proton S70 Sedan: Proton received a huge number of orders in the first week!

Moving on to our national carmaker, Proton S70, the carmaker’s latest model, has gained popularity among Malaysians within just 10 days of opening its order books. Bookings for the sedan, requiring a RM 500 deposit, began on November 1, and the official launch date and pricing details are yet to be disclosed.

Proton's Deputy CEO, Roslan Abdullah, reported that Proton is seeing a strong initial response from the public and Proton has already received…..

Read more here



Teaser: 2023 Proton X50 spotted in camouflage

Staying with Proton, a sneak peek into the possible facelift of the 2023 Proton X50 was caught by social media user Hector Soh on the roads of Malaysia.

Although only a few snapshots are available, they suggest distinct changes from the current X50 model. This unexpected development comes amid the anticipation of the Proton S70 launch as recent sightings of the refreshed X70 made its rounds as well.

We are in the early stages of the X50 facelift, and more details are yet to be revealed. Stay tuned for updates on this exciting development!

Read more here

Proton's next surprise: The 'Proton X80' ?

The anticipation for the upcoming 2023 Proton S70 is building, and now there's a new buzz. Even before the official launch of the Proton S70, attention has shifted to the possibility of an X80 model.

The revelation comes from Funtasticko, where keen observers discovered a trademark filing for "Proton X80." Proton has registered this trademark

The key question arises: What Geely model could inspire the Proton X80?

Read more here





