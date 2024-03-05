CARSOME AutoFair returns for 2024 at PJ Automall, 8-10 March 2024! Financing rates as low as 2.88% p.a.!

Hari Raya is just around the corner and those looking to upgrade their rides can head on over to the year's first CARSOME AutoFair happening at CARSOME PJ Automall from 8-10 March 2024.

To register your interest, CLICK HERE.

Over 1,800 units of CARSOME Certified and CARSOME Value cars are up for sale with added discounts and promotions taking place this weekend. CARSOME AutoFair’s partner, RHB Bank, will be bringing in some deals with financing rates as low as 2.88% p.a. as well (flat rate or equivalent).

For cars priced under RM50,000, enjoy RM500 off in discounts and double that to RM1,000 for cars above RM50,000. Planning to trade in and upgrade? Get rewarded up to RM2,000 plus 2x free service at CARSOME Service Center when you trade-in your current ride and buy a new one during the CARSOME AutoFair!

Looking for a new ride but you're still studying or just entered the working world? Or perhaps you're a staff member at any local public university? RHB Bank has got your back as its via its CARSOME AutoFair exclusive promotion with financing rates as low as 2.88% per annum (flat rate equivalent).

For any financing amount at RM30,000 and above, you'll also be rewarded with a complimentary RM50 Petronas gift card as well, courtesy of RHB Vehicle Financing-i!

Other rewards that are waiting for you at the CARSOME AutoFair are:

Kamatto car mat sets Lucky Draws + discount vouchers

Azdome M330 dash cam Lucky Draws + discount vouchers

Trapo car wipers

Flavoursome drinks from Wild Kombucha

Neta V EV test drives + many more!

With monthly installments starting as low as RM520 a month, you can be sure that there will be a car that's just right for you at the CARSOME AutoFair with over 1,800 choices from a multitude of automotive brands, all under one roof.

And it's all truly under one roof from pre-purchase consultations all the way to after-sales solutions!

Clear your schedules from 8-10 March 2024 and make your way to the CARSOME PJ Automall to reap the massive rewards only available at the CARSOME AutoFair. To RSVP for the mega event, CLICK HERE.

Terms and conditions apply.