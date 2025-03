The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and CARSOME have announced a two-year partnership, naming Carsome as the official automotive partner and reinforcing their shared commitment to strengthening Malaysian football.

This partnership aims to enhance FAM’s efforts in strengthening both the men’s and women’s national teams as they prepare for another exciting season.

This partnership marks a key milestone in advancing Malaysian football and supporting FAM’s efforts to enhance the sport’s regional presence by ensuring the national teams have the necessary resources to compete at their best.

For CARSOME, this collaboration is part of its efforts to nurture local talent and contribute to the broader development of Malaysian sports.

As part of this collaboration, CARSOME will provide 15 vehicles over the next two years, ensuring the men, women and management teams travel in reliability and comfort while seamlessly managing their logistical requirements throughout the game seasons. The sponsored fleet includes Proton X90 and X70, Mazda CX-5, Nissan Serena, BMW 3 Series, Volvo XC40, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and the Toyota Alphard.

CARSOME Academy, CARSOME Group’s education arm, will also be offering exclusive discounts and referral incentives for the National Team and FAM members on automotive TVET, soft skills, and technical skills programs. This initiative is aimed at equipping players and FAM personnel with valuable industry knowledge and practical skills, empowering them with opportunities for professional growth beyond their sporting careers.

FAM President. Mohd Joehari Mohd Ayub stated, “FAM is proud to announce this new exciting partnership with CARSOME, a collaboration that reflects our commitment to driving Malaysian football to greater heights.

“As the nation’s leading automotive platform, both FAM and CARSOME share the mutual passion for excellence, innovation, and community engagement, values that are essential both in football and beyond.

“Through this partnership, we aim to enhance the football experience for players, fans, and stakeholders by fostering initiatives that promote development, accessibility, and support for the local football ecosystem,” he said

CARSOME CEO Eric Cheng added that football has been one of the sport that brings Malaysians together and strengthen the national identity.

“Football is more than just a sport—it brings Malaysians together and strengthens our national identity. Growing up in Kelana Jaya, right next to FAM, I had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the dedication and hard work of our national football athletes. The sport has always been close to my heart.

“My Co-Founder, Teoh Jiun Ee, and I have always been passionate about football, and we understand the commitment it takes to compete at the highest level. At CARSOME, we believe in supporting the aspirations of Malaysians—whether in business, education, or sports. This partnership goes beyond providing transportation; it is our effort to drive champions forward by ensuring Malaysia’s national teams have the support and infrastructure to excel. We hope this inspires more Malaysians to stand behind our national team and celebrate their journey,” he said.

The official signing ceremony took place at the Thistle Hotel in Johor Bahru, Johor ahead of Malaysia’s first match of the season against Nepal at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, between FAM General Secretary Noor Azman Hj Rahman and CARSOME’s Co-Founder and CEO, Eric Cheng. Witnessing the signing ceremony were FAM President Mohd Joehari Mohd Ayub as well as CARSOME’s Co-Founder and CARSOME Academy CEO, Teoh Jiun Ee.

Beyond transportation, this partnership enhances FAM’s efforts to bring Malaysian football closer to the fans. CARSOME’s customers will have exclusive opportunities to engage with the national players, including behind-the-scenes experiences and meet-and-greet sessions.

For more information on FAM and CARSOME’s partnership, visit FAM's official website or follow FAM’s and CARSOME’s official social media channels.