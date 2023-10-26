CARSOME Johor Jaya Autofair: Up to RM10,000 in savings and fantastic offers from November 2-5 2023!

CARSOME is bringing amazing deals* and promotions to their CARSOME Johor Jaya Experience Centre, this Autofair is happening between the 2nd and 5th November 2023, giving southern car buyers the best opportunity to see, touch, and test drive what could be their next car.

A selection of more than 200 vehicles from more than 20 different car brands will be present for viewing and available for test drives at the Autofair. So, if you're in search of fantastic automotive bargains, the CARSOME Johor Jaya Autofair is a can’t miss!

Over these exciting four days from 9am to 6pm, the CARSOME Johor Jaya Autofair will have fantastic used car deals, exclusive discounts, as well as plenty of activities for all to enjoy, so be sure to mark your calendars.

CARSOME is offering up to RM10,000 in discounts when you buy a car with extra discounts of up to RM2,000 only during the Autofair period

RM500 discount when you buy a car priced RM50,000 or below.

RM1,000 discount when you buy a car priced above RM50,000.

RM2,000 discount when you buy a compact SUV or family MPV.

You’re also especially in luck if you’re looking to swap your current car, as CARSOME are offering up to RM1,500 off if you trade in your existing car.

Buyers will also be able to take advantage of the extended (1+1 year) warranty on CARSOME Certified Cars at the Autofair. CARSOME will also be waiving many fees and offering freebies to customers to set them off on their ownership journey with the wind in their sails.

Specifically, they will be offering FREE loan processing fees, ownership transfer fees, PUSPAKOM inspection fees - they’ll even take care of road tax renewal fees and are including TRAPO floor mats with car purchases!

If you're interested in selling your car, CARSOME has a great offer for you as well. When you book your car inspection at Autofair and deliver your car to us by November 12, 2023, you can receive an extra RM200 in cash.

Bring your family along for a fun weekend as there’s even more exclusive deals and pleasant surprises to be discovered at the CARSOME Johor Jaya Autofair.

For those intending to purchase a vehicle, don't forget to bring your essential documents on the event day, as CARSOME are committed to expediting your loan approval process, ensuring you hit the road in your new vehicle as soon and as fuss-free as possible.

Simply drop by to enjoy the event or click here to learn more or register your interest.