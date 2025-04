CARSOME have successfully distributed the first 20 cars to the victims of the Putra Heights fire incident over the weekend.

These cars will be free to use for victims of the Putra Heights fires for a month to help alleviate some of their stresses and help them get back on their feet.

With the promise of 50 cars to be distributed to the victims, the other 30 cars will be distributed accordingly sometime this week

Transport Minister Anthony Loke expresses his gratitude to corporate companies along with CARSOME for providing assistance to the fire victims.

“Many corporate companies have stepped forward to provide aid, demonstrating the strong spirit of cooperation among Malaysians” said Loke during the aid handover ceremony.

“This shows that there is substantial support from private companies, complementing the assistance provided by the government,”

He then added “While the process will take some time, our immediate priority is to alleviate their burden, which is why corporate aid is being expedited directly to the victims,”

The fire was the result of a gas pipeline explosion that occurred on the morning of April 1st. The flames reached a height of over 30 meters and reached temperatures of 1000 degree Celsius. The fire took almost 8 hours to extinguish which resulted in 87 homes completely destroyed and 148 others damaged. There were a total of 134 victims with some needing medical treatment due to burns, respiratory difficulties, and other injuries.

Our thoughts are with everyone impacted. If you know of someone who might need this support, please reach out to YB Ng’s office at +60 16-412 2721 (Jen) or register at https://bit.ly/bantuankeretasementara