CARSOME's Year End Sale - Discounts up to RM10,000 and more!

CARSOME's year-end sale is here and if you're planning to upgrade your cars going into 2024, now is the time to do so with discounts and rewards up to RM15,000.

Starting strong with discounts on CARSOME Certified cars, you can slash up to RM10,000 off the original selling price throughout December.

Whether it's local cars, Japanese beauties, or Continental powerhouses, CARSOME has got you and your wallet covered. What a way to celebrate the new year and save some money on a new ride, eh?

If that's not enough to satisfy, CARSOME is also giving away freebies for every purchase of a CARSOME Certified Car. For December, each car will also come with an additional one-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Other rewards include a couple of CARSOME Service Center service vouchers which can be used at any CARSOME service center location nationwide and a complimentary set of TRAPO Eco car mats worth RM250.

Still not enough? Trade in your car this month and enjoy an additional rebate of up to RM1,500 for that Carsome Certified car you've been eyeing. Every car goes through a big check-up to make sure it's safe and cool. They even get a makeover in the CARSOME Certified Lab, making them look and feel extra special.

Why buy a CARSOME Certified car? All CARSOME Certified cars come with a 1-Year Warranty, 5-day Money-Back Guarantee, and fixed prices with no hidden fees. They're also carefully selected via its stringent 175-point inspection to make sure that they're free of damages from major accidents, fire, and even floods.

Once they pass the inspection, they also go through the extensive refurbishment process done at the CARSOME Certified Lab to ensure that everything is in order in terms of mechanical, aesthetics, and most importantly, safety.

To know more about CARSOME's year-end sale, head over to their website or download the app on your phone. Promotion ends on 31 December 2023, and as always, terms and conditions apply.