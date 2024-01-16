CARSOME Service Centres are here to make sure your ride is in peak form to tackle the hometown rush from as little as RM98!

It doesn't matter what you drive. From regular service to diagnosis and repairs, trust that CARSOME Service Centres are well equipped to cater to a wide variety of vehicle models and perform a multitude of maintenance operations. With its certified mechanics, quality spare parts and transparent billing, customer peace of mind is placed at the forefront.

CARSOME Service Centres welcomes one and all, even vehicles that were not purchased from CARSOME or older vehicles that may have surpassed their manufacturer service and warranty periods.

Not only does CARSOME offer attractively priced packages to serve a wide breadth of needs and budgets (from as little as RM98 for a service), their highly trained staff are also experts at ensuring each car remains roadworthy for as long as possible, using their experience and knowledge to diagnose potential issues before they spiral into one potentially quite costly and unsafe.

As the Chinese New Year festive season approaches (with Hari Raya not too far beyond that), not only will our roads and highways see a surge of motorists embarking on their hometown journeys, but the practice of inspecting your vehicle before a lengthy trip is crucial.

Given the sheer density of cars, a journey that typically takes 3 to 4 hours might easily extend, placing additional strain on your vehicle. Therefore, making sure your car is in peak form for your extended drive will help in guaranteeing a smooth, safe, and secure journey for you and your loved ones.

It’s very fortuitous, then, that each car brought into any of CARSOME’s Service Centres will be treated to a 20-point vehicle inspection, free of charge! This covers multiple areas of wear and tear under the bonnet, the underside, wheels, and the interior.

With regard to an upcoming hometown journey, the most important ones include:

Engine Oil Check & Important Fluids

Before a long drive, inspect and potentially change your engine oil. Aged engine oil poses risks to your engine with reduced lubricity and cooling properties, especially during extended drives. Verify that the oil level is within the recommended range. Instead of relying on color, assess the oil's viscosity – is it thick or cloudy? If so, consider changing it.

Besides engine oil, several fluids play a crucial role in maintaining your car's peak performance. Refer to your car owner's manual for recommended service intervals and specifications regarding essential fluids such as transmission fluid, coolant, brake fluid, power steering fluid, and windshield washer fluid. It is essential to check that these fluids are at the correct levels and in good condition.

Brake Inspection

The braking system is a critical component, arguably the most critical in accident mitigation, that requires periodic checks to identify potential issues before they escalate. By examining the thickness of brake pads and the condition of brake rotors, one can detect signs of wear and tear, preventing brake failure and ensuring optimal stopping power.

Timely brake inspections not only contribute to your safety on the road but also help avoid costly repairs that may arise from neglected brake components. Prioritising periodic brake inspections is a proactive measure that enhances overall driving safety and ensures the continued effectiveness of your vehicle's braking system.

Wheel Balancing And Alignment

Misaligned wheels can cause uneven tire wear, the vehicle pulling to one side, and compromise overall driving stability and safety. Proper wheel alignment ensures that your vehicle's wheels are set to the manufacturer's specifications, optimising handling, fuel efficiency, and tire longevity.

Balancing ensures an even distribution of weight around each wheel, preventing vibrations and promoting a smoother ride. Imbalances can lead to uneven tire wear and affect steering control.

Regular wheel balancing and alignment not only enhance safety but also contribute to a comfortable and efficient driving experience while preventing premature tire replacement costs.

Battery Examination

Listen to the sound of your car's starter, as a slow crank may suggest a problematic starter or a weakening battery. If your battery is older than a year and a half, contemplate replacing it. Use a multi-meter for a comprehensive battery health check, or assess the brightness of the headlights when the engine is running.

Air-conditioning Performance

Considering Malaysia’s extremely hot and humid climate puts an immense strain on any car’s air-conditioning system, which is matched only by our dependence on it to ensure a comfortable drive.

There are various factors that can impede a car’s HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning) system, some of which are just a result of normal use over an extended period. Routine inspection of refrigerant levels and cabin filters, as the latter affects fan efficiency, can extend its service life by reducing strain on more costly components such as the compressor and condenser.

Once again, CARSOME’s team of skilled and certified service technicians are able to handle all repairs, ensuring transparent charges to guarantee the value of your investment and provide the proper care your car deserves.

It's important to underline that CARSOME Service Centres exclusively use high-quality OEM spare parts and genuine lubricants and fluids, enhancing your peace of mind. Depending on your mileage, choose the appropriate service package, and trust our professionals to treat your car as it is their own.

To make things a little more enticing, CARSOME is offering a free RM15 service voucher when you book your first service via the CARSOME app, available on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.