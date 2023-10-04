CarTell Gymkhana returns with Volume V! October 21st at Aylezo Speedway

Calling all drivers, CarTell's Gymkhana returns once again with the Volume V ready to roll on 21 October 2023 at Aylezo Speedway Putra Park, Glenmarie.

Brought to you by UMW Grantt Lubricants, the CarTell Gymkhana is the perfect way for all drivers and cars to get their dose of motorsports adrenaline without having to spend big money.

Those who would to showcase their driving skills in attempting to clock the fastest time around the gymkhana course specifically designed to test and excite awaits at the Aylezo Speedway.

To register, CLICK HERE.

Even if your car is 'standard' or 'stock' straight from the showroom floor, you can still have some fun at our upcoming Gymkhana event without having to worry about going against some heavily modified cars.

This is because we have two different categories to even up the playing field - Showroom+ and Prepared. Below is how we will categorise the cars into two different groups.

Showroom+

For people who want to enjoy their cars, with some mild modifications that may have been done for aesthetic reasons.

Prepared

For people who have more dedicated cars for competition, usually with more extensive modifications that may give them a heavy advantage.

Qualifiers include aftermarket bucket seats, aftermarket coilover suspension, aftermarket exhaust systems, 200TW tyres, or better.

As you have read earlier, taking part in the CarTell Gymkhana Volume V won't cost you a bomb either as the entry fee is only RM150 for non-CarTell members. If, however, you are a member of the CarTell by Carlist.my Facebook group, it's only RM60 per car. Cheap, cheap!

Pro tip! Just join the CarTell by Carlist.my Facebook group for FREE, and you'll be eligible for the RM60 entry fee for the upcoming Gymkhana event!

The fastest times set around the Gymkhana course will get to bring home some amazing products proudly sponsored by UMW Grantt Lubricants, one of Malaysia's leading brands in engine lubricants and oils, as part of their efforts to support and grow the local motorsports scene.

Spots are limited and if you are indeed interested in throwing down some rubber on the course and revving those engines up, register now by CLICKING HERE. The CarTell Gymkhana Volume V will be taking place on 21 October 2023 at Aylezo Speedway Putra Park, Glenmarie.

See you there!