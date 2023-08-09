CarTell Gymkhana Volume IV is almost here - happening on August 19th!

Calling all car and driving enthusiasts! The fourth (4th!) instalment of CarTell Gymkhana will be happening in August. Labeled as Volume IV, it follows Volume III that scorched the pavement back in May 2023 and marks the second CarTell Gymkhana this year.

The event is set to take place between 9am and 4pm on August 19th at an exciting new location: the Aylezo Speedway in Putra Park, Glenmarie Shah Alam, Selangor.

It’s the perfect occasion to put your car and driving abilities to the test, or simply have a great time outside in the shade while enjoying the smell of burnt rubber and the company of fellow car enthusiasts.

Once again, this event is brought to you UMW Grantt Lubricants, who are always happy to support the local motorsports scene as one of Malaysia’s leading homegrown engine oil and lubricant brands. CarTell Gymkhana Volume IV extends an invitation to both participants and onlookers to partake in this grassroots motorsports extravaganza.

Entry for cars to participate in the Gymkhana can be completed at this link: https://carl.st/gymkhanavol4fb

Drivers, car owners, car enthusiasts, and anyone enjoying the weekend are also more than welcome to drop in and spectate at no charge as there will be plenty to enjoy for even the most casual observer as there will be activities and promotions abound.

Additionally, Aylezo Speedway offers plenty of open space, options for food and beverage, and much more to be enjoyed. Carlist's brand ambassador and resident racing driver, Zen Low, will also be offering drift taxi rides, letting you ride shotgun with a master at the wheel!

And should you decide to enter your vehicle to drive around the course, there will be exciting prizes up for grabs to winners in two competition categories - they are:

Showroom+: Tailored for individuals who wish to enjoy their stock standard cars. Some aesthetic modifications allowed.

Prepared: Geared towards more serious contenders who possess specialised competition cars, often featuring substantial modifications that could provide a significant edge. These modifications include aftermarket bucket seats, coil-over suspensions, aftermarket exhaust systems, and 200TW tires or superior.

Normally, the entry fee for the car competition is RM150. However, those who are part of the CarTell community on Facebook, organised by Carlist, can benefit from a substantial discount, reducing the fee to only RM60. So, there's no reason to miss out on the action!

A big shoutout goes to once again to our partner, UMW Grant Lubricants, for making this event possible. Vehicle registration is available here: https://carl.st/gymkhanavol4fb