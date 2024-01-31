Editor's Pick
Celebrate the Year of the Lóng With Free 1st Month Car Installment and Up to 20% Discount with CARSOME!

Auto News
 | 

Celebrate this Chinese New Year with CARSOME with the first installment on the house for every car purchased from 1-29 February 2024.

It's definitely a good way to share joy and prosperity with your family and loved ones. This limited-time offer applies to all vehicles sold by CARSOME including CARSOME Certified and Value Cars up to RM600 per car via loan purchases only.

Going on a budget? During this month, any CARSOME Value cars stand to get a one-year Extended Warranty Program for all brands and models for peace of mind. 

From 1st to 31st January 2024, any car sold to us gets an additional RM800 payout so long as your car must have its value appraised for RM10,000 and above. This offer applies to all brand models brought in for inspection. Huat Ah! 

carsome chinese new year 2024 promotion

On top of our complimentary one-year warranty, you can also purchase an extended warranty upgrade or our CARSOME Service Center vouchers to futureproof your ride.

There's also a set of Service Vouchers bundled up together in the CARSOME Service Center Package that can be used at any CARSOME Service center around Malaysia.

carsome chinese new year 2024 promotion

You can mix and match one each from our Peace of Mind package or our Service Center package and get a 20% discount on checkout OR elevate your driving experience with CARSOME's TRAPO Gear Up Package listed below.

carsome chinese new year 2024 promotion

carsome chinese new year 2024 promotion

All CARSOME Certified cars are selected via a stringent 175-point inspection to ensure they are free from major accidents, floods, and fire damage. All of CARSOME's curated selection of vehicles are sent for refurbishment at our CARSOME Certified Lab under a professional team with updated aesthetics and safety standards.

carsome chinese new year 2024 promotion

Additionally, for your peace of mind with each purchase, all CARSOME Certified car comes with the following promise:

  • 1-year warranty: Our warranty plan covers everything from the engine to the vehicle’s chassis, after-sales support, and easy claims. 
  • 5-day money-back guarantee: If you have changed your mind about your purchase, we allow all vehicles to be refunded within 5 days with no questions asked. 
  • Fixed prices and no hidden fees: The prices displayed on our website are final inclusive of PUSPAKOM inspection, owner transfers, and loan application fees.

Don’t miss out on these deals from CARSOME! Start the Year of the Dragon with carsome.my, or download the CARSOME app for Android and IOS today for free!

Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

