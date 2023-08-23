Check out the lovely Peugeot 2008 at Carlist.my DRIVE Auto Fair this September

The Carlist.my DRIVE Auto Fair returns next month from 1-3 September 2023 at the Setia City Convention Centre and one of the highlights of the event is the Peugeot 2008 B-segment SUV.

There's no denying that compact crossovers are the in thing for the longest time thanks to a number of popular models from Japanese and Chinese-Malaysian manufacturers, but if you're looking to step things up, the lovely French Peugeot 2008 will get those heads turning.

Designed to capture the attention on the road thanks to its chic and stylish appearance, the Peugeot 2008 is certainly eccentric in its own way with features like Peugeot's signature 3-claw headlight design with full-LED lighting tech, 17-inch "Salamanca" alloy wheels, and a selection of attention-grabbing exterior colours, particularly the Fusion Orange.

The insides are even more stylish thanks to the 3D i-Cockpit dashboard that features a 10-inch 3D instrument cluster, a 7-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, super comfortable seats, and perhaps the best of all, piano-style toggle switches.

Powered by the PureTech 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine, the Peugeot 2008 gets the job done with 130PS and 230Nm of torque on tap for enhanced acceleration and smooth performance for all occasions.

Other highlights of the Peugeot 2008 include:

Selectable drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport)

Six SRS airbags

Active Safety Brake

Dynamic Stability Control

Anti-Skid Regulation

Blind Spot Monitoring + more

Locally assembled here in Gurun, Kedah, the Peugeot 2008 can be yours for a price of RM134,103 (on the road without insurance). Check out the Allure variant yourselves at the Carlist.my DRIVE Auto Fair happening at the Setia City Convention Centre from 1-3 September 2023, Friday to Saturday, from 10 am to 8 pm.

Register to attend the event by CLICKING HERE (or during the event) and stand a chance to take home a brand new Soundstream Anzuo Android Car Player worth RM 2,688. See you there!