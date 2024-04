Chery Malaysia has released an official statement regarding a customer report involving an Omoda 5 that surfaced recently.

In the now-viral social media posting, the owner wrote her account of events with accompanying photographs showing the damaged torsion bar rear axle and suspension assembly, an event that was also corroborated with front and rear dashcam footage that points to normal driving conditions in Kuala Lumpur.

The incident involving the vehicle in question, which seems to only have covered around 6,800km according to the odometer reading, has received wide exposure on social media.

The official response from Chery Malaysia reads:

Chery Auto Malaysia is committed to providing safe and reliable transportation solutions, and we

are dedicated to ensuring that all our vehicles meet the highest safety standards.

We wish to provide an update on the recent matter regarding the axle of an OMODA 5 vehicle.

Chery Auto Malaysia has contacted and is in communication with the customer. The vehicle has

been brought to our service centre for a thorough inspection and investigation.

As a proactive measure and in line with our safety protocols, Chery Auto Malaysia is currently

reaching out to the affected customers. For additional peace of mind, all customers who are

concerned can book an appointment at their nearest service centre for a thorough inspection, all

inspected vehicles will receive a full report.

In addition, and for added assurance to all Chery and OMODA customers who may have

questions, the Chery Malaysia Customer Careline can be contacted at +603- 2771 7070.

Our sincere thanks to our customers and followers for your patience. We are committed to

transparency and assure you of our unwavering dedication to quality and satisfaction.