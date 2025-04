The lives of many Malaysians in Putra Heights were horribly derailed on a weekend that was supposed to be full of festive joy and merriment as they became victims of an inferno that resulted from a gas leak at a pipeline located dangerously close to a residential area.

Some residents near the blaze were left with serious injuries as well as irreparable damage to their homes and property. The scene that greeted the all in the aftermath was one more akin to a war zone, with parked vehicles burnt to a crisp or partially charred and melted due to the intense heat near the source of the gas leak.

In the wake of this, Chery Malaysia has announced they will be providing relief to the victims through a vehicle loan programme, providing 50 vehicles to assist the affected families, offering temporary transportation to help them regain stability and receive essential services.

While it is not specified which vehicles the company will be loaning, it is assumed the victims will be given access to Chery’s extensive corporate fleet, helping them navigate essential daily activities such as commuting, attending medical appointments, caring for their families as they attempt to resume normal life.

Authorities say that the number of homes damaged near 190 while approximately 148 cars and 12 motorcycles were either damaged or destroyed, the majority of them being in the Taman Harmoni and Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru area.

Chery Malaysia has also said they will be working closely with the offices of Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Selangor State Exco for Investment, Trade and Mobility YB Ng Sze Han and the local authorities who are overseeing the relief efforts to coordinate the programme which will run for a period of time, allowing affected families time to arrange more permanent transportation solutions.

Interested parties in the loan vehicles from Chery affected by yesterday's gas pipeline leak blaze are encouraged to apply with the information below: