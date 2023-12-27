Chery Omoda E5 EV Malaysia Preview: Q1 2024 Launch, RM160k Estimate – A BYD Atto 3 ER Rival

Anticipate the Chery Omoda E5 EV, set to debut in Malaysia by March 2024 (Q1), estimated price around RM150k-RM160k. Positioned to rival the BYD Atto 3. Read more here!



Chery Omoda 5 EV Malaysia: Launch Date

Additional information has been verified about Chery’s first electric vehicle (EV) in the Malaysian market. The Chery Omoda E5 is the fully electric version (EV) of the Omoda 5 crossover. The vehicle will only be offered in one version at first. An official launch date has not yet been announced, but the approximate Omoda 5 EV launch date is in March 2024 (Q1).

As per December 2023, Chery has opened a registration of interest (ROI) on their website.

Orders are anticipated to be taken in January 2024, after the final production model arrives in Malaysia. The car on display is currently in the pre-production phase.



The Omoda 5 EV will be available as a fully-imported (CBU) EV, in contrast to the petrol-powered Omoda 5, which is locally assembled (CKD) in Malaysia. It is unclear, though, if the Omoda EV will ultimately follow the CKD route. The electric vehicle (EV) will be offered as a fully-imported (CBU) product to Malaysia.

Chery Omoda 5 EV Price in Malaysia

The Chery Omoda E5 price is expected to cost between RM150,000 and RM160,000. The pricing details have not been made public.

At a press preview, a Chery official revealed that the Omoda E5 will be reasonably priced in its class, raising the possibility of competition with one particular, yet-to-be-named electric car. It is suggested that the Omoda E5 could compete with the similarly-sized BYD Atto 3 Extended Range, which is priced at RM167,800, despite not specifying a specific figure or range.

To put things in perspective, the current Omoda 5 with a petrol engine costs between RM108,800 and RM118,800 for two variants when driven uninsured. Although the Chery Omoda 5 EV exact pricing is still unknown, it is anticipated that it will compete with the Atto 3 ER and thus offer a price advantage over the Omoda 5, which is powered by gasoline.

Chery Omoda E5 EV: Specifications

Since the model was first hinted at over the weekend, the company has also updated the specifications. The Omoda E5 specs, which is based on the internal combustion engine (ICE) Omoda 5, has a front end that is futuristic and high-tech, and a streamlined body that cuts shadows. It has a two-wheel drive (2WD) system and a single flat wire three-in-one motor that delivers 150kW (201 horsepower) and 340 Nm of torque. Its range is four and its energy consumption is low at 15 kWh/100 km.



A lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery with 61 kWh of energy capacity can provide the Chery Omoda 5 EV with a range of up to 430 km (WLTP standard). With a 0-100 km/h time of 7 points 6 seconds, the battery powers a front-mounted electric motor with a 224 PS (221 hp or 165 kW) rating and 340 Nm of torque. The Chery Omoda EV can be charged using AC power at a maximum of 9.9 kW, or up to 80 kW via DC fast charging, which can charge the battery from 0% to 80% in just 35 minutes with a charger that can handle that amount of power. Appliances and other electrical accessories can be powered by vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology, which has an output of up to 3 point 3 kW.



We were informed that the preview car's standard equipment closely resembles that of the Chery Omoda E5, which is built to specifications in Malaysia. This includes 18-inch alloy wheels, black leather seat upholstery, LED projector headlamps, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a Qualcomm 8155 system-on-a-chip (SoC). The Omoda EV also has one-pedal driving, keyless entry, and automatic start, which starts the car without the driver having to touch the brake after stepping in.



The EV is also equipped with a new generation Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) that shares many of the same advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as the regular Omoda 5 which includes seventeen functions such as blind-spot monitoring, reverse warning, automatic emergency braking capable of recognizing pedestrians and cyclists, adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, emergency lane keeping, adaptive high beam, hill start assist, hill descent control, and tyre pressure monitoring. Here, a driver monitoring system is one improvement.

Omoda 5 EV Exterior

Exterior-wise, the closed-off grille on the Omoda 5 EV’s face really differentiates it with the petrol-powered Omoda 5. Instead of the logo, the brand script is shown above the charge port door. Both SUVs - Omoda EV and the conventional one have similar interior design features, except the Chery Omoda E5 EV version’s center console has bigger space for storage and no gear lever.

Like some of the vintage Mercedes-Benz and Tesla car models, the Omoda 5 EV’s gearbox is connected to a stalk positioned at the right of the steering wheel. The exterior measurements are similar to the conventional Omoda 5, which is 4,400 mm long, 1,830 mm wide, 1,590 mm tall, and has a 2,630 mm wheelbase.

In terms of the colors of the exterior and interior, Omoda EV have at least seven exterior colours and three interior colour-matching designs that customers can choose.

Chery Omoda E5 EV VS BYD Atto 3 ER

BYD Atto 3 ER, the EV crossover was hinted as the competitor of Chery Omoda 5 EV, with a dimension of 4,455 mm long, 1,875 mm wide, 1,615 mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,720 mm.

When we compare the powertrain for Omoda EV and BYD Atto 3, they have similar peak power of 204 PS (201 hp or 165 kW), but the Chery Omoda E5 has more torque (340 Nm versus 310 Nm).

The BYD Atto 3 ER wins the century sprint time by a margin of 0:3 seconds, but the Omoda E5 rallies for a win in range, winning by 10 km, probably because of its marginally larger battery capacity (61 kWh as opposed to 60:48 kWh).

When comparing charging capacities, the Atto 3 ER's 7 kW peak AC input is less than the Omoda E5's 9.9 kW peak AC input. However, both devices have the same maximum DC input of 80 kW (the Atto 3 Standard Range can handle 70 kW); the Atto 3's kit list also includes the V2L. The Chery Omoda E5's design mainly mirrors that of its gasoline-powered sibling, with a few subtle changes to emphasize its electric drivetrain. The most noticeable modifications are up front, where there is a new charging port that, according to Chery, makes charging easier because customers won't have to worry about parking their car in the correct spot. The front fascia also has been redesigned, eliminating the central intake grille.



Let us know what you think of the Omoda 5 EV and whether you think it can compete with the BYD Atto 3!



