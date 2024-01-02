Chery Omoda E5 primed for a March 2024 launch, new EV serves as lead car in Chery Eco Run this weekend

Chery have now confirmed when we can expected to see the launch of their Omoda E5, the fully electrified version of the popular Omoda 5: March 2024.

First previewed locally back in November initially expected to arrive somewhere within the first quarter of 2024 (Happy New Year, by the way), the Omoda E5 will enter the market squarely in the crosshairs of the BYD Atto 3 Extended Range.

To Malaysians keen on getting a closer look at it, that opportunity will arrive this weekend. On January 7th, the Omoda E5 will be the official lead car for the Chery Eco Run event held at Dataran Wawasan in Putrajaya, a fun run organised by the automaker with distance categories of 5KM and 10KM.

The B-segment EV crossover brings some decent specifications to the segment with a 61kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that Chery claims can deliver a maximum driving range of 430km on a single charge while also reduces the frequency and cost of battery replacement.

There’s still plenty left of the vehicle’s details that will only be confirmed upon that March launch, but we can’t imagine it deviating much from what we’ve heard so far, such as its use of a single 224PS electric motor to drive the front wheels.

Its charging systems on the other hand, while equally unconfirmed for Malaysia, is fully expected to be up to 9.9kW when plugged into an AC source while DC charging supports up to 80kW.

Inside, expect to find the same dual 12.3-inch screens as the standard petrol-powered Omoda 5 and Chery’s latest generation of ADAS featuring sixteen functions, including blind-spot monitoring, reverse warning, and automatic emergency braking that recognises pedestrians and cyclists, significantly enhancing both active and passive safety.

For a little reference point, the Omoda 5 currently starts at a price of RM108,800, and its a rather big gulf to the BYD Atto 3 Extended Range, priced at RM167,800.