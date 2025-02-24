Chery to invest RM2.2bil auto industrial park in Hulu Selangor

Legenda Beringin Holding Sdn Bhd and Chery Corporate Malaysia Sdn Bhd have signed an agreement to develop the Chery Smart Auto Industrial Park at Beringin High Tech Auto (Beringin HTA) Valley, Hulu Selangor.

A significant investment of five years in the 323.75-hectare Beringin HTA Valley is the stepping stone to Hulu Selangor’s automotive and advanced technology revolution and according yo Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari said the investment would cost around RM2.2bil

"The progress we celebrate today is a testament to what can be achieved through strong partnerships and relationships.

"I commend Invest Selangor initiatives in driving foreign investments, and working with Legenda Beringin and Chery Malaysia to bring the Beringin HTA Valley and Chery Smart Auto Industrial Park to fruition," he said.

Moreover, Chery International president Zhang Guibing said the park, set for completion next year, will have an initial production capacity of 100,000 vehicles annually, with potential expansion to 300,000 cars per year.

He added that Chery's significant investment underscores Malaysia's growing prominence as a key player in the regional automotive industry.

"Chery is proud to be part of the development of this vision, where we will establish a world-class manufacturing facility, integrate the latest smart technologies, and produce a variety of vehicles, from internal combustion engine (ICE) models to the latest plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV), battery electric vehicles (BEV), and energy-efficient vehicles (EEV).

The agreement signing ceremony was witnessed by the Crown Prince of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who is also the Royal Patron of Invest Selangor.

Legenda Beringin chairman Chia Song Kooi also added that his achievement marks a significant step in strengthening Malaysia and Selangor's position as a key hub for high-tech automotive manufacturing and technological innovation.

"This project is more than just an investment. It supports Malaysia's aspirations to become a high-tech and sustainable industrial economy by 2030, in line with the New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP).

"We are deeply grateful for the confidence shown by Chery, as well as the strong support from the Selangor State Government, Invest Selangor, and various local authorities and agencies. With unity, determination, and shared ambition, we are confident in realising this vision," he said.