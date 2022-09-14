Chery Will Use Customer Service To Win Over Malaysian Buyers

Chery has stated its intention to take a user-centric service concept for imminent re-entry into the Malaysian market to continuously improve service quality and satisfaction.

Naturally, a solid after-sales strategy and a focus on exceeding customer expectations is pretty much a requirement to get the public on your side and establish a strong foothold in a new market, particularly one as finicky as us.

"User-Centric" + Localised Customer Service

The Chinese automaker says that it will be implementing the same steps it took before taking on other foreign markets such as Brazil, Chile, Egypt, and Argentina with plenty of research and enquiry into the specific needs of the potential customer base.

A thorough understanding of their lifestyles, needs and wants is essential to improve customer experience and enhance loyalty. They’ve also developed online service channels to respond quickly to issues, speeding up problem resolution. This is bolstered by their OTA (over-the-air) data platform, which can not only remotely diagnose vehicles intelligently, but also provide services and solutions in the cloud.

Satisfaction Guaranteed - Chery

Back in July, JD Power released the results of the 2022 China Sales Service Satisfaction Study (SSI) with Chery ranking a very high 2nd spot in sales satisfaction among all Chinese vehicle brands.

Later, in August, in JD Power’s 2022 New Car Attractiveness Index Survey Report, Chery improved by eight places to rank 15th amongst mainstream brands, with the Arrizo 6 Pro winning the mid-size sedan category and the Tiggo 8 Pro Max ranking second in the mid-size SUV segment.

Truly, it will take a multi-faceted effort to ensure the successful rollout of the Chery marque into the Malaysian market. That said, they won’t be the only ones with a set of very similar goals as other brands such as Great Wall Motors are aggressively making local inroads simultaneously.

There’s also talk of a possible entry of BYD, China’s largest EV producer (and the world?), into broader territories in Southeast Asia following the confirmation of the forthcoming establishment of an assembly factory in Rayong, Thailand.