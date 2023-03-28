Colourful limited-run Porsche 911 GTS celebrates brand's 30 years in Thailand

Porsche really likes Thailand, and who can blame them. We’re often sorely tempted to take a drive north to enjoy the landscape, food and shoreline ourselves. However, Porsche, through its Exclusive Manufaktur arm, has chosen to celebrate this with a limited collection of 911s.

Called the 911 Carrera GTS 30 Years Porsche Thailand Edition, these cars certainly embody the country’s vibrant side and can be had in any of 7 iconic Paint to Sample (PTS) colours to match the colours assigned to the 7 days of the week in Sanskrit. They are:

Monday (Yellow) – Signalyellow

Tuesday (Pink) – Rubystar

Wednesday (Green) – Signalgreen

Thursday (Orange) – Pastelorange

Friday (Blue) – Rivierablue

Saturday (Purple) – Ultraviolet

Sunday (Red) – Firered

Porsche says the PTS colours requires a bunch more manual labour to achieve colour accuracy and a properly flawless finish.

“The values that make up the Porsche DNA – pioneering spirit through heritage and innovation in perfect harmony – are thoroughly aligned with the values of Thai people, honouring their rich history but at the cutting edge of modern technology,” said Mr. Hannes Ruoff, CEO of Porsche Asia Pacific on this remarkable collection.

“With this Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 30 Years Porsche Thailand Edition, we pay tribute to this amazing country that has been so welcoming to our brand, and that keeps inspiring us with its vibrant culture and people that are truly driven by their dreams,” Mr. Ruoff continued.

Complementing the unique exterior are either Turbo S centre lock wheels in staggered sizes (20-inch front, 21-inch rear) that have also been given bespoke two-tone combo that corresponds the selected body colour.

Oddly, the automaker chose to finish the brake callipers in a nondescript - even stealthy - black, ostensibly to not clash with the rest of the car. Typically their cars sport either red or yellow callipers to denote the steel or carbon ceramic rotor options.

The colour coordination flows into the cabin as well with plenty of trim material finished in that glossy hue. Speaking of hues, Porsche even made a one-of-a-kind highlight car that features a body that combines all 7 colours.

It’s a little much for us, but to each their own.

From a purely mechanical perspective, Porsche has not mentioned any changes to the (992-gen) 911 GTS in these limited run technicolour examples, meaning its rear-mounted 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged flat-6 remains with an output of 385PS and peak torque of 450Nm sent rearward through an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK).

All that paint shouldn’t have hurt the car’s weight, so the 0-100km/h sprint should still be achieved in just 4.2 seconds.