Come meet the value-packed GWM Cannon at Carlist.my DRIVE Auto Fair 2023

Late in 2022, when GWM launched their Ora Good Cat EV, they revealed plans to introduce nine new cars over the next three years. This announcement sparked excitement for the upcoming Cannon pickup truck. People were eager for this Chinese pickup truck because, based on its specifications, it promises a good mix of value, features, and attractive design.

Fast forward to today, GWM Malaysia has opened bookings for the much-anticipated GWM Cannon, with the initial release expected to feature the P12 Ultra specification.

While a more commercial-focused P11 variant was showcased earlier this year, the P12 Ultra variant seems to be the first to hit the roads. And the price? An enticing RM127,800 (on-the-road price without insurance).

For firepower, the GWM Cannon pickup truck boasts a 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, generating an impressive 163PS and 400Nm of torque.

For practicality on a daily basis, the Cannon Ultra comes equipped with a range of features, from automatic LED headlights, LED taillights to an integrated tailgate step.Crucial specs for those who like to hit the rough stuff include a locking differential and various drive modes to further enhance its versatility.

Inside the cabin, the GWM Cannon Ultra doesn't disappoint. A seven-inch driver's display complements the slightly larger nine-inch touchscreen, complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities. Added luxuries like powered front seats and leather upholstery elevate the driving experience.

Safety also takes a prominent role with the Cannon, featuring Level 2 Autonomous driving assistance. This includes adaptive cruise control (ACC), autonomous emergency braking (AEB), lane-keeping assist (LKA), and blind-spot detection (BSD).

If all of this sounds good to you, why not get up close and personal with the GWM Cannon at the upcoming Carlist.my Drive Auto Fair.

From September 1st to 3rd, 2023, at the Setia Alam Convention Centre, you can experience the GWM Cannon in an air-conditioned hall and also explore other exciting vehicles on display.

The fair runs from 10 am to 8 pm, promising an automotive extravaganza you won't want to miss, especially if you're in the market for a new truck or car.