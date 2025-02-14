Continental Malaysia says their tyres are EV-compatible, here are the list of tyre models

Continental, a titan of the tyre industry, has unveiled cutting-edge tyre solutions specifically designed for electric vehicles (EVs), addressing the unique requirements of this burgeoning segment.

Here are the list of the tyre models:

The SportContact SC7: delivers exceptional driving confidence and performance.

The MaxContact MC7: emphasises precise control and handling.

The UltraContact UC7: is for those seeking both comfort and outstanding wet braking.

The ComfortContact CC7: stands out for its superior comfort and quiet ride.

The EcoContact EC6/EC6 Q: designed to maximise energy efficiency, extending the driving range on a single charge.

Continental Tyre Malaysia's Managing Director, Andrea Somorova, recently highlighted the brand's commitment to crafting tyres that deliver exceptional performance and cater to the distinctive requirements of alternative drive systems, such as electric vehicles.

“Our product lineup caters to various vehicles, including fuel-powered, hybrid and fully electric, and incorporates advanced technologies tailored to the specific demands of the Malaysian market.

“Our mission is to ensure every Malaysian experiences a drive defined by safety, comfort and efficiency,” Andrea said.

Moreover, Andrea also highlighted the importance of understanding tyre compatibility for Malaysian EV owners.

“To ensure a tyre is suitable for an EV, consumers should look for features such as load and speed indexes to handle the increased vehicle weight, traction and grip, and designs that maximise energy efficiency.

“Continental’s EV-compatible tyres success is reflected in its widespread original equipment fitment on EVs from leading car manufacturers, including BMW, BYD, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Smart and Volvo,” she said.

For more information on Continental’s EV-compatible tyres, visit Continental's official website.