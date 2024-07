Continental expansion of its ContiSeal technology, now available in a broader array of products and sizes across their Malaysian lineup, greatly mitigating the concerns of motorists when facing tyre punctures.

By July 2024, Continental aims to incorporate ContiSeal technology into its popular tyre models offered here in sizes ranging from 16-inch to 20-inch fitments, including for the UltraContact UC7, PremiumContact C, and UltraContact UC6 SUV.

First launched in 2003, ContiSeal has been meticulously refined over two decades to provide an advanced puncture-sealing solution. The technology is capable of instantly sealing 80% of overall punctures and up to 99.9% of punctures up to 5mm in diameter.

ContiSeal works by creating an airtight seal in the tread area, capable of plugging holes up to 5mm in diameter. This prevents air from leaking, ensuring that the tyre maintains its integrity and performance even under demanding conditions. This means that in the event of a puncture from objects like nails, there's no immediate need for a roadside tyre change; the seal remains intact even if the object is dislodged.

Utilising a sophisticated vulcanisation process, ContiSeal also enhances tyre durability and elasticity, while also reducing cavity noise by up to 3dB, achieved through minimising the mass space within the tyre.

Unlike run-flat tyres, which can compromise comfort, handling, and comes with a significant extra cost, ContiSeal tyres function like standard tyres and are far more cost-effective. They maintain performance and roadholding characteristics post-puncture, allowing unrestricted driving and can be repaired if necessary.

Continental also offers a robust warranty for ContiSeal tyres. Any defect in sealing performance for punctures within 5mm in the tread area is covered under their standard manufacturing warranty, with a pro-rated reimbursement provided.

Additionally, buyers can take advantage of the Total Confidence Plan (TCP), which includes a one-to-one tyre replacement for road damage within the first year, managed through the Conti TCP app.

Should there be a puncture of significant seriousness and drivers notice their tyre pressure levels dropping off over a short period of time, however, they should still get tyre inspected. Of course, this is more easily identified with a car fitted with a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).