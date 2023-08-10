Daihatsu Rocky with radar-based ADAS spotted in Malaysia - upgraded Perodua Ativa coming soon?

Photos of Daihatsu Rocky here with an updated radar-based ADAS system here in Malaysia have been spotted going around online.

The Perodua Ativa's twin was spotted somewhere in Selangor with trade plates thanks to an eagle-eyed Facebook user. What's interesting regarding one of the photos is the square box mounted on the grille just below the Daihatsu logo.

*Image credit: Hassanal Zafar FB

It's most likely a radar housing to test out a more advanced radar-based ADAS safety suite, which could also mean the possibility of the Perodua Ativa getting some new safety features updated to its current Advanced Safety Assist (ASA 3.0).

When the Perodua Ativa was initially launched back in 2021, the ASA 3.0 comes with a camera-based safety system where the stereo camera is mounted on top of the windscreen. This helps with the Ativa's safety features such as Pre-Collision Warning and Braking, Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, Adaptive Cruise Control, and more.

Looking back at this particular Daihatsu Rocky, you can see that the stereo-camera housing is still there on top of the windscreen. So if that square box on the front grille is indeed a radar-based Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), we can expect to see an upgraded version of the Perodua Ativa in the future as well.

Nothing else seems to be out of the ordinary regarding the photos of this Perodua Ativa twin. If you're planning to buy a new one right now, the Perodua Ativa is priced from RM62,500 to RM73,400 depending on the variant.

For greater savings, a selection of used Perodua Ativa is available on Carlist with prices starting from RM55,800. Want to check them out? CLICK HERE or download the Carlist app on Google Play or App Store today.