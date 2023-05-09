DBKL says citizens can remove illegal obstructions to parking bays

You know those pesky people who reserve parking spaces by placing flower pots, rubbish bins and chairs? Well, certain Kuala Lumpur City Hall officers want you to remove those objects and park there, as they said that drivers should be more proactive when dealing with these kinds of obstructions.

According to a report by The Star, DBKL enforcement officers want people to take proactive action when dealing with people who illegally reserve parking bays.

"We don't know who put the items there so we cannot issue a summons," said a DBKL officer who did not want to be named.

"But if a member of the public sees such items being used to reserve a bay, the individual can remove them," said the officer from the Bukit Bintang branch.

If you have concerns as to whether those people who put those objects there will damage your car as retaliation, the officer said not to worry as they "have street cameras in most places, which monitor the areas".

These comments were made off the back of a recent enforcement op, where officers found out that those using old motorcycles, bicycles, scooters, flower pots, rubbish bins and chairs to reserve space won't show their faces or admit the objects belong to them.

The enforcement officers can only take the items away, so it seems that you must take your rights into your own hands if you ever come across this complicated matter.

