DBKL Wants People To Walk More In KL - Jalan TAR Closed To Traffic

In a bid to encourage more people to walk in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, DBKL is planning to close off Jalan TAR from traffic every Sunday starting 28 September 2022.

The proposed idea for Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman will be an extension to the currently running KL Car-Free Morning which runs every Sunday from 7am to 9am. That, however, is only two hours. For Jalan TAR, DBKL is looking at 18 hours from 6am to midnight.

*Image credit: Harian Metro

Car-free Sunday from Jalan Esfahan to Jalan Tun Perak

As part of their efforts to encourage the culture of walking amongst the public, DBKL will also implement other programs to encourage people to walk in the said areas by including buskers, art performances, and traditional sports.

They're also planning to do the same for the stretch between Jalan Pudu and Jalan Bukit Bintang. As for the pedestrian infrastructure upgrading project, Deputy Federal Territories Minister, Datuk Seri Jalaludding Alias, stated that they've identified 23 areas for the move.

*Image credit: NST

Pedestrian safety to be upgraded

DBKL is also looking at the idea to install around 5,000 CCTV cameras with around 2,000 of them focused on monitoring these pedestrian walkways. To further encourage the walking culture without any worries, around 250 enforcement officers will be scheduled to ensure everyone's safety from time to time.