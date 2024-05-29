Deliveries begin for 2024 Peugeot 408 after 300 bookings collected, 60% opt for GT variant

Peugeot Malaysia has announced that the recently launched 408, the brand’s first all-new model brought under Stellantis’ local stewardship, has collected over 300 bookings since orders began this year. Deliveries have also commenced to the first 10 lucky owners.

It’s unsurprising that a majority of these early customers (60% to be exact) have chosen the top GT trim level, while 22% opted for the Premium, and 18% selected the base Allure, which the company cites these numbers as evidence of the car’s strong market appeal as well as indicating a demand for a resurgent Peugeot.

One of these early 408s available to the Malaysian market will be serving as the official vehicle for the French embassy, tasked herein with transporting His Excellency Axel Cruau, the French Ambassador to Malaysia.

Launched in late April 2024, the all-new Peugeot 408 is priced starting at RM146,055 for the Allure, RM166,055 for the Premium, and RM196,055 for the GT. Given its design that neither lands it in the category of crossover or hatchback, it closest rival is difficult to determine. Undeniable, however, is the French marque’s upmarket push.

“Today marks the starting point in the PEUGEOT 408 story as we begin delivering customer orders. The feedback and response have been positive, and we look forward to maintaining and keeping up with the momentum of the 408. We are also pleased to celebrate our first 10 owners and we welcome them and future 408 owners to the Peugeot family.”

All three variants of the 2024 Peugeot 408 are powered by a 1.6-litre PureTech turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 218 PS at 5,750 rpm and 300 Nm of torque from 2,000 rpm with drive sent to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The GT variant stands out with its unique Monolithe 20-inch black alloy wheels, automatic matrix LED headlamps, and a host of other high grade features and robust equipment levels such as its 3D quartz i-Cockpit instrumentation, configurable i-Toggle controls, a 10-speaker Focal audio system, and a cabin air cleaning system.

The Allure variant features vinyl trim, the Premium comes with leather upholstery, and the GT offers Nappa leather, including driver’s seat memory and massage functions. All variants have electric adjustment for the driver’s seat.

The 2024 Peugeot 408 range comes with a 7-year/200,000 km warranty. This includes 3 years of manufacturer warranty and 4 years of extended warranty coverage by Stellantis Malaysia, both of which offer the same level of coverage.