Discover the best of xDrive technology and fully-electric vehicles at BMW eXperience 2023

BMWs are almost synonymous with ‘rear-wheel drive’, but their xDrive moniker has crept up over the years to be almost as inseperable due to the immense popularity of models such as the X1, X3, X5, and X7.

The technology was first popularised as a cornerstone feature of the Munich automaker’s aforementioned X range of models and proved itself more than up to task of conquering challenging rough terrain or all-weather road conditions.

This advanced all-wheel drive system developed by BMW is renowned for its exceptional performance and handling in various driving conditions, intelligently distributing power between the front and rear, enhancing traction and stability.

By continuously monitoring the road conditions and driver inputs, xDrive adjusts power delivery to individual wheels, maximising grip and minimising wheelspin. This system ensures enhanced control, agility, and a dynamic driving experience even on challenging terrains or during adverse weather conditions.

Whether on wet roads, loose dirt, or tight corners, BMW xDrive provides drivers with confidence and responsiveness, delivering an unparalleled driving experience.

In 2023, xDrive has come a long way without losing its BMW roots. Though many more of its passenger car models and even high-performance M cars are equipped with it (called M xDrive), the all-wheel drive traction and sure-footedness is still best embodied by their range of SAVs, or Sport Activity Vehicles, either fully electric, hybrid or combustion-powered.

