Discover the spacious and refined 2023 Mazda CX-8 2.2D family SUV at Carlist Drive Auto Fair 2023

If you find yourself in pursuit of a family-oriented SUV with a budget hovering around RM 200k and the necessity to accommodate more than five passengers, then the 2023 Mazda CX-8 is definitely a car that should be on your shortlist.

With a price range spanning from RM 185,360 to RM 221,360 (on-the-road without insurance), the Mazda CX-8 is one of the best vehicles for those in search of a spacious family SUV that seamlessly blends utility and elegance.

Under the hood, Mazda presents three engine options for your consideration. These include a naturally-aspirated 2.5-litre 4-cylinder engine generating 192 PS/258 Nm, a turbocharged 2.5-litre 4-cylinder engine delivering 230 PS/420 Nm, and our personal favourite, a powerful and frugal 2.2-litre turbodiesel variant boasting 188 PS/450 Nm.

All of these engine choices are paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. Since the diesel is our favourite, our focus will be on the 2.2-litre diesel option.

Amidst any reservations one might hold about Mazda's diesel engines, the 2.2-litre Skyactiv-D engine defies expectations by showcasing exceptional refinement. Notable for its minimal vibrations and the near-absence of the customary diesel clatter within the cabin, it stands as a testament to Mazda's commitment to a quiet and comfortable driving experience.

In contrast to the traditional beliefs of diesel powerplants that often exhibit a brief surge of power followed by a sharp decline, the 2.2-litre Skyactiv-D engine adopts a more linear power band. This allows it to maintain robust performance throughout its rev range, even up to the redline.

Like most diesel engines, the impressive aspect of this diesel powerplant is its ability to balance substantial power and torque output with commendable fuel efficiency. Our testing registered an average of 9.1 liters per 100 kilometers (keep in mind that this figure pertains to the AWD variant; theoretically, the current FWD 2.2D variant should be even more efficient).

Stepping inside the Mazda CX-8, the palpable tactility of supple leather and soft plastics elevates the sense of luxury across the interior. Like all Mazda's the CX-8 is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the build quality and materials employed attain a level of sophistication that justifies its price range.

Reflecting Mazda's hallmark approach to ergonomic design, every button and control is intuitively placed, while the driving position is close to perfection. With a 6-seater configuration, all occupants, including those occupying the third row, are treated to comfortably cushioned seats.

One of the best features of the Mazda CX-8 is that it effectively shields passengers from external noise, culminating in a peaceful driving experience for both the driver and passengers. The ride quality maintains its poise, supported by seats contoured to accommodate extended journeys with ease.

Enhancing the pleasure of extended drives is the G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC+) system, a technology that amplifies the harmonious connection between vehicle and driver.

On the front of safety features, the Mazda CX-8 boasts an extensive suite of advanced technologies, including:

Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC)

Smart City Brake Support (SCBS)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Adaptive headlights.

So, if you're ready to explore the possibilities that the 2023 Mazda CX-8 holds

