Don't buy new cars says BMW

Older BMWs are way cooler anyways, so perhaps we should take BMW's advice of "not to buy new vehicles".

Here's a funny one, one of BMW's leading officers has advised vehicle owners to continue using their existing cars and not to buy new vehicles for the sake of environmental preservation.

According to BMW's head of sustainability Monika Dernai, vehicle owners should take better care of their existing vehicles to extend their lifespan so that they will not need to get a new one. Dernai believes that if we all do this, we are all able to reduce waste materials and the impact of automobiles on the environment.

"We really need to think about extending the lifespan of cars so you can continue using your existing car, said Dernai in an AutoExpress report.

To keep things fresh, Dernai suggested that car owners should resto-mod old vehicles and give them a modern feel to allow them to stay modern.

Dernai also made a good suggestion when she said that cars should be designed so that old seats can be easily removed and replaced with new ones. This way, it will help owners refresh their seats easily where it could give the car a new lease of life.

If you want to be part of environmental preservation, you should buy a used car, and we know just the place where you can buy used cars that are almost as good as new.