Ducati Malaysia wins Global Distributor of the Year award

Ducati Malaysia won big at the recent Ducati Global Dealer Conference 2022, including the Global Distributor of the Year award.

Apart from the very important Ducati Global Distributor of the Year 2022 award, Ducati Malaysia was also awarded two more awards - Best Marketing Team 2022 in the Asia Pacific and Best Commercial After Sales Team 2022 in the Asia Pacific.

*Image credit: Ducati Malaysia

Continuation of awards from 2021

Ducati Malaysia definitely carried 2022 hard after winning the Best Marketing and Best Aftersales awards back in 2021. Whatever efforts that they have placed this year have certainly come to fruition after being recognised as the number one Ducati distributor on the entire planet.

Ducati Malaysia's General Manager, Dennis Michael, was present at the Ducati Global Dealer Conference 2022 held in Forte Village, Sardinia, to personally receive the coveted awards earlier this week. You can also expect to see a lot more from Ducati Malaysia in 2023.

*Image credit: MotoGP

First Ducati MotoGP world champion this weekend?

Ducati's MotoGP rider, Francesco Bagnaia, heads into the Sepang round this weekend with a two-point lead against his closest rival, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP rider and defending world champion, Fabio Quartararo.

Following a string of bad results from the Yamaha factory rider, Ducati's Bagnaia has made some grounds and taken the lead following a podium finish last weekend at Phillip Island, Australia. The 2022 MotoGP world champion might be crowned this Sunday, or go to the final round in Valencia, Spain, on 6 November 2022.