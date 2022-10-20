Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. Ducati Malaysia wins Global Distributor of the Year award

Ducati Malaysia wins Global Distributor of the Year award

Auto News
 | 

Ducati Malaysia wins Global Distributor of the Year award

Ducati Malaysia won big at the recent Ducati Global Dealer Conference 2022, including the Global Distributor of the Year award.

Apart from the very important Ducati Global Distributor of the Year 2022 award, Ducati Malaysia was also awarded two more awards - Best Marketing Team 2022 in the Asia Pacific and Best Commercial After Sales Team 2022 in the Asia Pacific.

ducati malaysia Global Distributor of the Year 2022*Image credit: Ducati Malaysia

Continuation of awards from 2021

Ducati Malaysia definitely carried 2022 hard after winning the Best Marketing and Best Aftersales awards back in 2021. Whatever efforts that they have placed this year have certainly come to fruition after being recognised as the number one Ducati distributor on the entire planet.

Ducati Malaysia's General Manager, Dennis Michael, was present at the Ducati Global Dealer Conference 2022 held in Forte Village, Sardinia, to personally receive the coveted awards earlier this week. You can also expect to see a lot more from Ducati Malaysia in 2023.

motogp 2022 francesco bagnaia fabio quartararo ducati yamaha*Image credit: MotoGP

First Ducati MotoGP world champion this weekend?

Ducati's MotoGP rider, Francesco Bagnaia, heads into the Sepang round this weekend with a two-point lead against his closest rival, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP rider and defending world champion, Fabio Quartararo.

Following a string of bad results from the Yamaha factory rider, Ducati's Bagnaia has made some grounds and taken the lead following a podium finish last weekend at Phillip Island, Australia. The 2022 MotoGP world champion might be crowned this Sunday, or go to the final round in Valencia, Spain, on 6 November 2022.

Related Tags
Ducati Ducati Malaysia Ducati best distributor 2022 Ducati Malaysia best global distributor 2022
Print

Related News

[Week in Focus] เปิดตัว Toyota Yaris ATIV / ยลโฉม BMW Z4 ต้นแบบ / เก็งราคาน้ำมันปีนี้

[Week in Focus] เปิดตัว Toyota Yaris ATIV / ยลโฉม BMW Z4 ต้นแบบ / เก็งราคาน้ำมันปีนี้

ราคารถยนต์และตารางผ่อน
Satapana  |  August 20, 2017
รวบรวม 10 ข่าวยอดฮิตในรอบสัปดาห์มาฝากกันเช่นเคย มีทั้งการเปิดตัวรถใหม่ เผยราคามอเตอร์ไซค์ และความเคลื่อนไหวที่น่าสนใจอีกมากมาย ไปชมกันเลยShell ...
[Week in Focus] เปิดงาน Bangkok Auto Salon / ทีเซอร์กระบะ X-Class / BMW i8 Roadster จ่อเปิดตัว

[Week in Focus] เปิดงาน Bangkok Auto Salon / ทีเซอร์กระบะ X-Class / BMW i8 Roadster จ่อเปิดตัว

รถเปิดตัวใหม่
Satapana  |  July 08, 2017
งานบางกอก ออโต้ ซาลอนเปิดฉากขึ้นแล้ว พร้อมกับมีข่าวคราวในวงการยานยนต์ไทยและเทศอีกมากมายในรอบสัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา ติดตามชมกันได้เลย Geely ...

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party