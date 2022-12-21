Ducati's 'unicorn' adventure bike lands in Malaysia - RM112,900

Ducati Malaysia has finally brought in one of the most anticipated adventure bikes yet, the 2022 Ducati DesertX.

While there have been many great bikes coming from the Ducati camp, the DesertX is the brand's first middleweight adventure bike that can completely tackle and dominate off-road riding. In other words, it's an all-Italian off-road bike that's adventure first, touring second.

RM112,900 (excluding insurance, registration & road tax)

While the Ducati DesertX is only officially introduced today, the first two batches destined for the Malaysian market have already been spoken for. Inspired by the offroad two-wheelers that used to dominate the Paris-Dakar Rallies in the 1980s and 1990s, its white/red colourway further accentuates its modern-retro facade.

Constructed using a brand new steel trellis frame, the Ducati DesertX comes packed with a new 937cc Testastretta V-twin Desmodromic engine that produces 110hp and 92Nm of torque. Other bits and pieces that come with the DesertX include:

Fully-adjustable KYB 46mm USD front forks

Fully-adjustable KYB rear monoshock

Brembo M50 brake system

Spoke wheels (21-inch front, 18-inch rear)

5-inch vertical TFT screen + more

21-litre fuel tank + optional 8-litre secondary tank

For long-distance enduro riding, the Ducati DesertX's 21-litre should be enough to handle the distance but if you have a doubt while riding around the globe, the DesertX also comes with an optional 8-litre secondary tank for ease of mind when it comes to fuel.

There are enough electronic riding aids, selectable riding modes, and configurations to ensure that you can ride the DesertX with ease and confidence no matter the road conditions. Our personal favourite feature has to be its dual circular LED headlights with DRLs.