DUKE to implement open toll system, also to become second location for MLFF trials

Another week, another announcement about a highway embracing the open toll payment system, this time, it's the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE), a highway that connects the areas of Kuala Lumpur, Petaling Jaya, and Ampang.

According to Bernama, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi confirmed the matter, saying that DUKE’s participation meant the number of highways involved has increased to 12. All of the highways involved will implement the open payment system starting this September.

Nanta also took the opportunity to announce that DUKE highways has been chosen as the second location for the implementation of the Proof of Concept (POC) for the Multi Lane Fast Flow (MLFF) system.

This makes DUKE the second highway after the Sungai Besi Expressway to test MLFF before it is implemented on all highways.

“As we all know, the implementation of the open toll payment system is an initial preparation for the transition towards MLFF before it is fully implemented in phases by the third quarter of 2024," said Nanta.

“This effort is hoped to provide an opportunity for the government, concession companies and the parties involved to identify and resolve all issues that may hinder the smooth implementation of the MLFF in the future.” he continued.

The transition to MLFF is expected to be implemented in phases by the third quarter of 2024.

List of highways that will implement the open toll payment system thus far.