Elon welcomes licensing of Tesla's Full Self-Driving tech to other car manufacturers

Musk is open to licensing its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software and hardware to other car manufacturers.

During a recent earnings call for Q2 2023, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk revealed some exciting prospects for the company's Full Self-Driving (FSD) level 2 autonomous driving technology.

Contrary to popular belief, Musk stated that Tesla is open to licensing its FSD software and hardware to other car manufacturers. In fact, the company is already engaged in early discussions with a major OEM about using the Tesla FSD.

The potential for licensing the FSD system opens up new opportunities for collaboration and innovation within the automotive industry. While Tesla has made its North American Charging Standard open source, the FSD system is likely to involve licensing fees. However, the added value and benefits it brings to vehicles could make it a worthwhile investment for automakers.

Elon Musk remains committed to achieving true Full Self-Driving capabilities, which could significantly increase the value of Tesla's vehicles. He believes that once FSD is approved by regulators, the car's value will skyrocket, making the current price tag of $15,000 (RM69k) seem like a bargain. The FSD technology is also available as a monthly subscription, providing flexibility to customers.

Acknowledging past criticisms and humorous remarks about FSD's development timeline, Musk expressed confidence that the technology will soon surpass human capabilities. He shared that to date, over 482 million kilometres have been driven using FSD, and as the mileage increases, FSD's performance will outperform human drivers, paving the way for ten times safer driving experiences.

Tesla plans to graduate FSD Beta from the beta stage with the next update, signifying the company's growing confidence in the technology's reliability and efficiency. Although FSD Beta has not been rolled out anywhere else, Tesla owners in North America already enjoy its advanced capabilities, including identifying stop signs, traffic lights, and autonomously driving in most scenarios with active driver supervision.

Despite Tesla's focus on autonomous driving, the company has faced scrutiny and investigations surrounding its Autopilot technology.

The US Department of Justice has initiated a criminal investigation into more than a dozen crashes involving Tesla's Autopilot system. Prosecutors are examining whether the company misled consumers, investors, and regulators with unsupported claims about the technology's capabilities.

While Tesla's path to autonomous driving has faced challenges and controversies, the company remains committed to pushing the boundaries of technology and safety.

As the world eagerly awaits the advancements in FSD and the potential collaborations with other automakers, Tesla's vision for the future of driving continues to shape the automotive landscape.